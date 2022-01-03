Dua Lipa Goes Wild In Thigh-Skimming NYE Minidress

Dua Lipa
Shutterstock | 2914948

Rebecca Cukier

Dua Lipa has been partying hard and showing off her toned legs while ringing in 2022. The British singer-songwriter has been making headlines galore for wrapping up 2021 with bikini action - currently, in St. Barts, the "Prisoner" hitmaker has been making it a PARTY and inviting her 76 million+ Instagram followers to join her.

Posting over the weekend, Dua shared late-night party snaps from New Year's, also showcasing another sizzling minidress. See why the photos have gained over 2.6 million likes below.

The Latest

Simone Biles Gets Ahead Of Holiday 'Hardships' With Her Mental Health App

Inside Kelly Clarkson's $6.95 Million Tennessee Mega-Mansion

Demi Lovato Is Ready To Face 2022 With These New Year’s Resolutions

Suni Lee Is Learning To Navigate Life As An International Celebrity

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons & Jerami Grant Could Be Traded To LA Lakers In Proposed Four-Team Trade

Big 2022 Love

Shutterstock | 842245

Scroll for photos. They come as Dua already makes 2022 headlines for stripping down to a tiny neon bikini and showing off her rock-hard abs - both on the beach and in selfies. The Grammy winner rocked a barely-there and very leggy red minidress with floral rose prints - her indoor photos opened all blurry, but a clear selfie did the trick for seeing the cut-out and cute dress.

Then came water and firework action, with Dua also seen big-time partying it up with her girlfriends. Swipe for it below, scroll for more.

Music

After Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa & Justin Bieber, Andrew Watt Talks Latest Collab

Music producer Andrew Watt is teaming up with his childhood hero Eddie Vedder for a new album.

By Alexandra Lozovschi

See Her Bikini Body Below

Dua has also been making sure fans see her killer swimsuit figure, with even more likes left to her "See ya in 2022" shots, ones showing her in a cupped bikini top and high-waisted orange pants as she lounged around the beach.

The photos come as Dua makes headlines for seemingly being single, this following a 2-year relationship with boyfriend Anwar Hadid. “Dua and Anwar were together for a long time and so they still have mutual friends on both of their sides," a source tells Hollywood Life.

Dua Lipa Flaunts Insane Abs In Open Catsuit

Dua Lipa Reportedly Earned $2.5 million Each Month In 2021

Over WIth Boyfriend Anwar

Shutterstock | 1296406

Hot-off-the-press, the source added that these friends "think there’s absolutely a chance they’ll get back together."

“They don’t believe they’re done for good. Dua and Anwar had insane chemistry and were always spending as much time together as possible. They’re young, so things like this happen but they don’t believe that the love went away,” they continued. Anwar is brother to supermodel sister duo Bella and Gigi Hadid, whom Dua is close friends with. Scroll for more photos after the jump.

Living Her Best Life

The music gains are skyrocketing to Dua, but there's more going on. The brunette is now the face of luxury Italian brand Versace, and her PUMA ambassador status also comes complete with a capsule collection, one piggy-backing off her Future Nostalgia album. Addressing fans with a promo shot ahead of the New Year, Dua captioned her snap:

"DUA X @PUMA FLUTUR CAPSULE COLLECTION OUT DEC 18TH 🦋 our first drop to tease what’s coming in 2022 🦋 shot by @danielsannwald 🦋."

Read Next

Must Read

Anna Kendrick Kisses 2021 Goodbye With Snowy Snaps

Kate Beckinsale Celebrates The Holidays With Beloved Pets

How Miley Cyrus Built Her $160 Million Fortune

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons To Cavaliers For Collin Sexton, Isaac Okoro, Lauri Markannen & Draft Picks

Why Did Former Besties Selena Gomez And Demi Lovato Grow Apart?

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.