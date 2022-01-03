Demi Lovato Opens Up About Addiction, Says They Are Not ‘California Sober’ Anymore

American singer Demi Lovato is not only well-known for their charming voice and super-hit songs, but they are also popular for opening up about their experience with addiction, overdose, as well as rehabilitation.

Demi was first introduced to drugs in 2009 when they were just 17 years of age. And in early 2021, they had revealed that they were now “California Sober," a statement that did not settle well with fans.

Continue reading to know more about Demi’s inspirational journey towards recovery and sobriety.