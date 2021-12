Noah Cyrus is exposing maximum flesh before she hits TV screens with sister Miley Cyrus tonight. The 21-year-old singer and sister to the former Hannah Montana star hit the beaches of Miami on Wednesday, showing off her killer figure and going hot pink in a stringy and very cheeky two-piece.

Noah, who will star on Miley's New Year's Eve Party on December 31, made it a big smiles affair while on shores, and it looks like the paparazzi was following her every move. Check it out below.