Kate Beckinsale’s Super-Toned Physique Is The Stuff Of New Year’s Resolutions

If there’s one thing on EVERYONE's New Year’s resolution list that Kate Beckinsale has already achieved, that would be to have a super-toned physique. In fact, the 48-year-old star of Guilty Party doesn’t need any occasion, whether New Year’s or any other time, to make that resolution. She’s committed to fitness all year round, and it’s been that way for more than two decades.

So if you’re planning to get the body of your dreams this coming year, take a page from Beckinsale’s fitness book. See the details below.

She Wasn’t Always Into Fitness

Strangely enough, the gorgeous British actress wasn’t into exercising until she was in her 20s, when director Michael Bay made her lose weight for the movie Pearl Harbor in 2001. Though she was kinda forced into working out in the beginning, the star eventually found it to be “almost more important to me mood-wise,” she told Women’s Health, with the stunning results on her body “a great side effect.”

Keep scrolling to find out how committed Beckinsale is to her exercise routine.

Exercise First Thing In The Morning

The Underworld actress likes to work out in the morning, almost every day. “I wake up, eat something, and go straight to the gym,” she said. And while there, Beckinsale is all business. Her trainer Brad Siskind of Gunnar Peterson’s gym can attest to that, saying, “The whole hour is work.”

As for what she eats before heading out, the star loads up on protein like chicken, eggs and grass-fed butter. The rest of the day, she prefers salmon and salads with radishes, Brussels sprouts and safflower oil.

Gym Training

With a body like hers, it’s no surprise Beckinsale goes through rigid training in the gym. How rigid? First, she does “eight compound exercises that work two muscle groups at once, like biceps curls as she squats, or situps with combination punches.” She follows that up with “90 to 120 seconds of a cardio interval, like rowing or the VersaClimber.”

Next, she goes back to her eight compound exercise, this time with “heavier weights, bands, or faster reps.” After about 45 minutes of that, she does cardio again then finishes up with a stretch.

Yoga And Trampoline

Even when she’s not in the gym, the Van Helsing star continues to stay fit in other ways, like yoga and trampoline. When she’s traveling, for example, she takes with her yoga exercises recorded by Jessica James and Mandy Ingber. She also swears by LEKFit classes and has the app in her laptop so she can do the trampoline exercises in her kitchen. “It makes you feel kind of jolly!” she said.

Beckinsale’s fitness routine also includes boxing and flipping tires. In other words, she may be a little too obsessed with working out, and it definitely shows in her super-fit body.

