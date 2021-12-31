Kate Beckinsale’s Super-Toned Physique Is The Stuff Of New Year’s Resolutions

If there’s one thing on EVERYONE's New Year’s resolution list that Kate Beckinsale has already achieved, that would be to have a super-toned physique. In fact, the 48-year-old star of Guilty Party doesn’t need any occasion, whether New Year’s or any other time, to make that resolution. She’s committed to fitness all year round, and it’s been that way for more than two decades.

So if you’re planning to get the body of your dreams this coming year, take a page from Beckinsale’s fitness book. See the details below.