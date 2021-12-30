Miley Cyrus Rocks Cropped Zebra Pants In Heels

Miley Cyrus is throwing out animal-print vibes while in high heels and getting major likes. The 29-year-old singer has been making headlines non-stop over the holidays for promo pics with SNL star Pete Davidson - they'll be ushering in 2022 via the New Year's Eve Special - but it was back to music on Miley's Instagram this week as she shared performance shots with artist Saweetie.

The former Hannah Montana star showcased a classy outfit with a cute satin top, she was all kitten heels, and over 500,000 likes have been left.