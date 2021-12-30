Miley Cyrus Rocks Cropped Zebra Pants In Heels

Miley Cyrus is throwing out animal-print vibes while in high heels and getting major likes. The 29-year-old singer has been making headlines non-stop over the holidays for promo pics with SNL star Pete Davidson - they'll be ushering in 2022 via the New Year's Eve Special - but it was back to music on Miley's Instagram this week as she shared performance shots with artist Saweetie.

The former Hannah Montana star showcased a classy outfit with a cute satin top, she was all kitten heels, and over 500,000 likes have been left.

Stuns In Loud Pants Look

Scroll for the photo shared on Wednesday. The "Midnight Sky" singer was rocking her new lighter locks - the COVID mullet era is disappearing - with the snap seeing her in a candid moment as she chatted to Saweetie.

Miley wore high-waisted zebra-print pants in black and white, also going silky with a short-sleeved and chic black tee. The blonde opted for sparkly and mini-heeled sandals, also holding a mic. Saweetie, meanwhile, went revealing in a blue bikini top, sweatpants, plus a denim bucket hat.

See The Photo Below

Taking to her caption, Miley told fans: "GUESS WHO ELSE SHOWED UP! The queeeeeeeeen of my 2021 @saweetie ❄️ when @spotify wrapped up my years most listened to music my girl Saweetie was at the top of my list! I listened to her more than any other female artist this year!"

She added: "Now I get to work with my #1! She is an icon. A legend. Beyonnnnnnnnnd stunning! I am gooooooped to have a pic of us having a Kiki! Not lying I was asking her to teach me some choreography!" More after the snap.

Scroll For More Pics

Quick to swoop into the comments section was 28-year-old rapper Saweetie, who wrote: "My rockstar sis 😛🤘🏽 I’m so grateful for your kind words, you are amazing!!!! Your vibrant energy is infectious can’t wait to share the stage with you let’s go!!! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥."

The post also gained a like from Netflix star and singer Jamie Lynn Spears. Quick to follow was Cyrus in the same outfit as she hugged 21-year-old sister Noah Cyrus, writing: "Sisters" with a black heart emoji, also tagging the "July" singer.

Tune In For New Year's

The bulk of Miley's recent IG posts have, however, been geared towards promoting her NYE Special with Pete Davidson, currently appearing to be dating 41-year-old mogul Kim Kardashian following her split from rapper Kanye West. Also, name-dropping celebs who'll be showing their faces on the special, Miley wrote:

"Friday is #MileysNewYearsEveParty hosted by me & Pete! 🍿 We’ll be letting loose LIVE in Miami! With performances by @saweetie @brandicarlile @anitta @noahcyrus @24kgoldn @jackharlow @billiejoearmstrong. "She added: "Anything can happen! Be in the moment with us to celebrate 2022!"

