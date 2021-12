After recording just 2.5 sacks in his first seven games in the NFL, Micah Parsons has 10.5 over his next eight games.

That has prompted the Dallas Cowboys' sensational rookie not only to the top of the Defensive Rookie of the Year race, but he's also made people compare him to legends of the game like Lawrence Taylor.

And, while it could be too soon to make such a bold comparison, the numbers speak for themselves and the young star keeps getting better every week.