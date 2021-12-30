Michigan Football: Why The Wolverines Can Beat Georgia In The Orange Bowl

Even though not many people thought they would get this far, the Michigan Wolverines have managed to prove their doubters wrong over and over.

From unranked to a team that couldn't beat Ohio State, Jim Harbaugh's side pounded their rivals all the way to the College Football Playoffs.

Nonetheless, they can't be satisfied yet as they still have a huge challenge ahead of them.

The Georgia Bulldogs were the best team in the nation for most of the season, so getting past them will be a bit of an uphill battle. Here, we're going to let you know why we like their chances anyway.