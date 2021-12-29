NBA Rumor: Three Potential Trade Deadline Targets For Indiana Pacers

Earlier this month, Shams Charania and Bob Kravitz of The Athletic shared an interesting rumor about the Pacers. The Pacers still have plenty of games left to turn things around this season, but they are reportedly considering the idea of undergoing a "substantial rebuild."

"In need of a new direction amid a 10-16 start to the season, the Indiana Pacers are moving toward a substantial rebuild and are expected to open up trade conversations around some of their veteran stalwarts, sources tell The Athletic," Charania and Krovitz wrote, as quoted by NBC Sports.

If they decide to take a different route, the Pacers are expected to trade their veterans for young players who could be part of their long-term future.