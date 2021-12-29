NBA Rumor: Three Potential Trade Deadline Targets For Indiana Pacers

After hiring Rick Carlisle as their new head coach, the Indiana Pacers headed into the 2021-22 NBA season with the goal of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title. Unfortunately, as of now, the Pacers aren't playing like a team that is ready to capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy. So far, they are sitting in the No. 13 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 14-20 record.
With their current struggle, some people started questioning if the Pacers are still eyeing to remain competitive or already planning to undergo a rebuilding process.