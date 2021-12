Snowboarder and Olympic Gold winner Chloe Kim has been getting her stretch on in an outdoor yoga session and ensuring her Instagram followers get a piece of the action. The 21-year-old Halfpipe queen might make waves on the slopes, but it was sun instead of snow in a 2021 share, one posted earlier this year, and seeing her partner up with Google Play.

Proving her endorsement potential, Kim gained over 6,000 likes for enjoying a color-coordinated stretch with a pal - check it out below.