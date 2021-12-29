Lakers News: LeBron James Talks Retirement After Making History Vs. Rockets

But all good things eventually come to an end, and James knows that retirement is zooming in. So, for the first time in his career, LeBron even addressed that possibility.
“I know I’m on the other side of the hill, compared to the hill I was on before," James said, per ClutchPoints. "I know that. But, I mean, I’ve thought about it — where I’m at with it. I’m still playing at such a high level, I haven’t given it too much thought. But I’m in Year 19 and I’m not gonna do another 19. So I’m definitely not halfway in my career. I’m on the other side of the hill. So, we’ll see where the game takes me. We’ll see where my body takes me and my mind. As long as my mind stays fresh and my body stays with that, I can play the game. But, in the end, the game will tell you. Your body will tell you. Your mind will tell you. I’ve put in enough hours and punched enough clocks where, when that time comes, I’ll be OK with it.”
So you better start appreciating him before it's too late.