Lakers News: LeBron James Talks Retirement After Making History Vs. Rockets

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:LeBron_James_Lakers.jpg

Ernesto Cova

The Los Angeles Lakers were craving a win on their trip to Houston to face the Rockets.

But as it's been the story all year long, injuries once again put them in a tough spot, even against another undermanned team.

With several players out due to health and safety protocols and Anthony Davis nursing yet another injury, it was LeBron James the one who had to step up again.

Notably, the 37-year-old played at center for the first time in his 19-year career.

LeBron Makes History In Win Over Rockets

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:LeBron_James_(24340170653).jpg

James lived up to the challenge and posted a 32-point, 11-rebound, 11-assists triple-double.

"I think I've taken pride over the course of my career in being able to play five positions. Or at least know all five positions. Knowing the commands," James said, per NBA.com.. "So tonight ... called for me to start at center and I just tried to be in a hell of a lot of plays."

More than that, he became the youngest player to top the 36,000-point plateau, inching closer to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time record.

James Talks Playing At The Five Without Anthony Davis

James, who's been known for his versatility and ability to play multiple spots throughout his career, embraced the challenge of being the man in the middle:

“I just tried to be ahead of a lot of plays,” LeBron said added. “I never played center in my life. I’ve always been on the wing or handling the ball. I was a skinny, lanky kid growing up.”

He even turned back the clock with some impressive dunks late in the game, looking like a teenager still.

LeBron Says He's In The Zone Right Now

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Lebron_dunking.jpg

Despite his age and although he's only played 23 games this season, The King is leading the NBA in 30+ point games.

And, even though the Lakers have failed to make the most of his offensive outbursts, he feels like he's playing some of the best ball of his career:

“I just feel like I’m in a really good offensive zone right now,” James explained. “I can play any type of basketball game … this is year 19 for me, and I’ve been successful at the offensive end my whole career. If it’s a game that calls for a big line up I can be successful. If it (calls for) a small lineup, I can be successful.”

James Talks About Retirement

Shutterstock | 4559857

But all good things eventually come to an end, and James knows that retirement is zooming in. So, for the first time in his career, LeBron even addressed that possibility.

“I know I’m on the other side of the hill, compared to the hill I was on before," James said, per ClutchPoints. "I know that. But, I mean, I’ve thought about it — where I’m at with it. I’m still playing at such a high level, I haven’t given it too much thought. But I’m in Year 19 and I’m not gonna do another 19. So I’m definitely not halfway in my career. I’m on the other side of the hill. So, we’ll see where the game takes me. We’ll see where my body takes me and my mind. As long as my mind stays fresh and my body stays with that, I can play the game. But, in the end, the game will tell you. Your body will tell you. Your mind will tell you. I’ve put in enough hours and punched enough clocks where, when that time comes, I’ll be OK with it.”

So you better start appreciating him before it's too late.

