Lakers News: LeBron James Talks Retirement After Making History Vs. Rockets

The Los Angeles Lakers were craving a win on their trip to Houston to face the Rockets.

But as it's been the story all year long, injuries once again put them in a tough spot, even against another undermanned team.

With several players out due to health and safety protocols and Anthony Davis nursing yet another injury, it was LeBron James the one who had to step up again.

Notably, the 37-year-old played at center for the first time in his 19-year career.