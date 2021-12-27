Tom Holland Shares Thoughts About Hosting Oscars With Zendaya

famous relationships
Shutterstock | 2914948

Lindsay Cronin

Tom Holland recently teamed up with girlfriend Zendaya on Spider-Man: No Way Home, which featured him as Peter Parker and Spiderman as Zendaya played Michelle "MJ" Jones-Watson, but how does he feel about teaming up with her on the upcoming Oscars?

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter on December 24, Holland was asked if he would ever consider hosting the awards show, which has been faced with rating challenges in recent years.

In response, Holland said that he is not open to hosting this year's event -- before quickly changing his tune.

The Latest

Mac Jones Spoils His Offensive Line With Huge Bitcoin Gift For Christmas

Micah Parsons Sounds Off After Cowboys' Huge Win Over Washington

Alexandra Daddario Shares Workout Responsible For Those Legs

'RHOBH' Cast Returns for Season 12 After Recovering From COVID

Emily Ratajkowski's Photos Prove She Stays Bikini-Ready With This Work Out

Tom Holland is Preparing to Start Shooting an Apple+ TV Show

Shutterstock | 673594

“Maybe in the future, but in all honesty I’m just too busy right now,” he told the outlet. “I don’t have the time. I’ve got an Uncharted press tour to do, and then I start shooting in early March for [Apple TV+’s The Crowded Room] which is going to take up a lot of my time and is definitely the hardest role I’ve ever taken on."

Holland went on to say that he might be open to hosting the event "one day in the future" but continued to speak about how he doesn't "have the time" at this moment.

famous relationships

The January Jones-Jason Sudeikis Romance Revisited

Here's their short but sweet dating timeline.

By Fatima Araos

Tom Holland Enjoys Taking on Challenges

Shutterstock | 673594

As Holland continued to share his thoughts, he confirmed that he would be honored to host the Oscars and said that he's into stepping out of his comfort zone from time to time.

"I would love to do that — I love that kind of thing, I love being put under pressure and doing things that I feel uncomfortable doing. So I’m interested in it, but I just don’t have the time,” he shared.

But after really having some time to let the idea stew, Holland got on board.

Why Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker's Zodiac Signs Points To A Fiery Match

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

Tom Holland Claims He Would 'Of Course' Host the Oscars

Shutterstock | 2914948

Going back on what he had previously told The Hollywood Reporter, Holland changed his mind entirely.

"I just wanted to quickly backtrack on what I said,” he stated. “You asking me about the Oscars — you’re the first person to bring that up — and I’m sitting here going, ‘Of course I would host the f-cking Oscars!’ I just went to the bathroom and I was looking at myself in the mirror and I was like, ‘What kind of f-cking idiot wouldn’t host the Oscars?’ So yeah, if they ask me to, I would, and it would be very fun. I would really enjoy it.”

Tom Holland Isn't Sure If Zendaya Would Be on Board

Shutterstock | 2914948

Then, after being asked if he would prefer to host the Oscars solo, or with a partner, Holland said he would love to host with someone close to him.

"By myself would be great, and with someone I love would be even better,” he said. “I think a shared experience is always better than a solo experience. I’m happy with either, but it would be a very fun evening — I’m sure very stressful, but it would be a lot of fun.”

When Zendaya's name was then mentioned, Holland said, “I could run it by her... But as for her answer, I’m not too sure."

Read Next

Must Read

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

Kate Beckinsale Reveals Why She Started Eating Meat After Years Of Vegetarianism

Kendall Jenner Breaks The Internet With Her Perfect Body

Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi Ad Fiasco Revisited

How Zendaya Got Over Her Fear Of Heights Thanks To Hugh Jackman

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.