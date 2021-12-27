Tom Holland Shares Thoughts About Hosting Oscars With Zendaya

Tom Holland recently teamed up with girlfriend Zendaya on Spider-Man: No Way Home, which featured him as Peter Parker and Spiderman as Zendaya played Michelle "MJ" Jones-Watson, but how does he feel about teaming up with her on the upcoming Oscars?

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter on December 24, Holland was asked if he would ever consider hosting the awards show, which has been faced with rating challenges in recent years.

In response, Holland said that he is not open to hosting this year's event -- before quickly changing his tune.