'RHOBH' Cast Returns for Season 12 After Recovering From COVID

Celebrities
Shutterstock | 842284

Lindsay Cronin

Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, and Garcelle Beauvais have returned to production on the upcoming 12th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

After being diagnosed with COVID-19 weeks ago, despite being vaccinated, the ladies of the Bravo reality series have reportedly reunited with their castmates, including Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung-Minkoff, Sutton Stracke, Sheree Zampino, and Diana Jenkins, to continue filming the new episodes.

On December 23, TMZ confirmed the ladies' return to production with their many readers online.

The Latest

Rebel Wilson Highlights Weight Loss In Sporty Swimsuit

Emily Ratajkowski's Photos Prove She Stays Bikini-Ready With This Work Out

Jennifer Aniston Stays Bikini-Ready With This Workout

Kendall Jenner’s Dating History: From Pop Stars To NBA Players

A Look At All The NBA Players Khloé Kardashian Has Dated So Far

Andy Cohen Also Tested Positive for COVID-19 This Month

Shutterstock | 3695024

According to the TMZ report, Rinna, Jayne, and Beauvais returned to filming with their Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates after they finished their COVID-19 quarantines. As their production insiders explained, the ladies ultimately tested negative and began shooting new scenes last week after a days-long shutdown.

Although the ladies did return to filming, their return was followed by a brief break for the Christmas holiday.

The report also said that Andy Cohen had tested positive for the virus this month -- and he was vaccinated as well.

Celebrities

Kaia Gerber Sunbathes On Grass In Her Underwear

Kaia Gerber Sunbathes On Grass In her Underwear

By Rebecca Cukier

Garcelle Beauvais Offered a Health Update on Instagram

Shutterstock | 673594

Following her positive COVID-19 diagnosis, Beauvais took to her Instagram page, via People magazine, where she offered an update to her fans and followers.

"Guess who's back?!" she asked. "I'm excited to report that I'm feeling much better, more like myself. COVID was not easy, but I'm glad I got through it. I'm glad that I was vaccinated."

She went on to thank her online audience for their "well wishes."

"So thankful to be free of COVID & out of quarantine," she captioned her video clip.

January Jones' Pantless Selfie Lands Her In Time Out

Kendall Jenner Breaks The Internet With Her Perfect Body

Garcelle Beauvais Was First to Confirm Her COVID-19 Diagnosis

Shutterstock | 564025

Beauvais had previously taken to her social media page to confirm that she was suffering from the deadly virus after it was reported that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills production had been shut down amid filming on season 12.

"I found out that I tested positive for COVID. I feel okay, I'm sure I will continue to feel okay. My boys are being tested, so far they've tested negative. We're going to continue testing them," she said at the time.

The Entire 'RHOBH' Cast is Vaccinated

Shutterstock | 564025

Following the positive COVID-19 tests of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members, Hollywood Life revealed that the other women were continuing to film.

“Production has strict policies in place to ensure everyone’s safety, including rigorous testing for Covid-19,” a source close to production told the outlet. “Following an industry-standard cadence of COVID testing, cast and crew must test negative for COVID-19 prior to filming. There is absolutely no exception to this.”

The source also confirmed, “the entire cast is vaccinated.”

Read Next

Must Read

Chanel West Coast Spreads Christmas Cheer On Instagram

Salma Hayek Impresses With Wet Swimsuit Snap

Zendaya Goes Wet-Effect In Sheer Top

Kendall Jenner Impresses In Fabulous Christmas Dress

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.