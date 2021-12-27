'RHOBH' Cast Returns for Season 12 After Recovering From COVID

Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, and Garcelle Beauvais have returned to production on the upcoming 12th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

After being diagnosed with COVID-19 weeks ago, despite being vaccinated, the ladies of the Bravo reality series have reportedly reunited with their castmates, including Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung-Minkoff, Sutton Stracke, Sheree Zampino, and Diana Jenkins, to continue filming the new episodes.

On December 23, TMZ confirmed the ladies' return to production with their many readers online.