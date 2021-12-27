Emily Ratajkowski's Photos Prove She Stays Bikini-Ready With This Work Out

Few celebrities boast Emily Ratajkowski's perfect body. The 30-year-old Sports Illustrated model, author, and swimsuit designer, who's built a thriving career with her quick wit, gorgeous face, and jaw-dropping figure, knows how to keep fans entranced as she showcases her trendy bikinis on Instagram, leaving many wondering just how she gets her insane physique.

While the answer will surprise you, there's no question that Ratajkowski reigns supreme on social media and magazine covers as the ultimate bikini queen -- even if her approach to fitness is, as InStyle puts it, extremely "relatable."

Scroll for a look at her relaxed workout routine!

Not A Gym Fan

Ratajkowski has had fans obsessing about her insanely toned tummy and mind-blowing "ab crack" for years, but it turns out her secret to fitness is something everyone can do. The supermodel and entrepreneur opened up about her workout regimen to InStyle back in 2016, revealing she prefers spending time outdoors rather than in the gym.

Instead of intense workouts, Ratajkowski keeps active by doing fun things like walking and hiking to maintain her weight and muscle definition.

"I am not a big gym person. I really like being outside and doing yoga, so I do a lot of hiking in L.A. and I have a yoga studio really close to my house that I go to like once a week," she said.

Yoga & Zumba

When she does occasionally pop to the gym for a quick workout, Ratajowski gets her cardio and strength training exercise through Zumba. The model also incorporates some resistance exercises into her routine. However, one thing she never does is weight lifting and bodyweight training, opting instead to keep things fun and relaxing.

“I'm one of those people who, if I go to the gym by myself, there's a 50/50 chance of me actually working out and really pushing myself, so the class environment works really, really well for me,” she recently told InStyle.

No Personal Trainer

Ratajkowski, who revealed she doesn't have a personal trainer, recently partnered with STRONG by Zumba as her preferred way of staying fit.

“I am also someone who, even in a class, will get chatty and [distracted]. I think that’s the great thing about STRONG — the music keeps me really focused and in the zone,” she said. “You just feel like you're, you know, Superwoman really pushing herself. You end up working harder and it's a better, more intense workout, without even noticing.”

Nevertheless, what Ratajkowski loves most is toning her sculpted legs while walking her dog, Colombo.

"I don't have a trainer… I'm just not a crazy fitness person. I'm definitely an outlier in the industry," the catwalk queen told the New York Times back in 2015.

Nighttime Workouts

Ratajkowski's approach to fitness is one that incorporates self-care and mental health into the mix. The mother-of-one, whose definition of wellness also includes "ordering a mountain of Thai food and staying at home and watching TV," typically works out at the end of the day, using exercise as a nighttime self-care ritual.

"For me, the way I sleep afterward is one of the main reasons to work out. I am always on my phone working and I think that's affected my sleep. I'm also really light-sensitive. When I work out, it's better than taking melatonin," she said. "Because my body has worked hard, my brain finally rests and I think that is so valuable in this day and age — not to sound like an old geezer, but truly I feel that way."

While you won't find Ratajkowski working up a sweat early in the morning or meditating with lemon water by her side, it's safe to say her approach has really paid off for her. A browse of her Inamorata Woman website and Instagram page proves she's the perfect ambassador for her bikini brand, with the model turning up the heat every time she shoots a new campaign.

