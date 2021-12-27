Kendall Jenner’s Dating History: From Pop Stars To NBA Players

Kendall Jenner is a lot more quiet about her love life than the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner women but that doesn’t mean her dating history is any less rich than theirs. The 26-year-old supermodel has been involved with some high-profile men, most notably singers and NBA stars, though she’s opted to keep these relationships out of the public eye.

In an interview with Vogue Australia in 2019, she revealed the reason behind the secrecy, saying, “For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier.”

Here's what we know about these low-profile romances.