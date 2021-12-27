Kendall Jenner’s Dating History: From Pop Stars To NBA Players

Kendall Jenner is a lot more quiet about her love life than the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner women but that doesn’t mean her dating history is any less rich than theirs. The 26-year-old supermodel has been involved with some high-profile men, most notably singers and NBA stars, though she’s opted to keep these relationships out of the public eye.

In an interview with Vogue Australia in 2019, she revealed the reason behind the secrecy, saying, “For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier.”

Here's what we know about these low-profile romances.

2013 To 2016: Harry Styles And Nick Jonas

Jenner and the former One Direction vocalist reportedly dated on and off from 2013 to 2016. Neither of them ever confirmed the relationship, though Kendall’s mom Kris Jenner sort of did during an appearance on The Ellen Show, and there were pap sightings of them in December 2015 making out on a yacht.

Also in 2015, there were reports of the reality TV alum and Nick Jonas hooking up after Jenner’s friend Gigi Hadid set them up. Hadid was dating Nick’s brother Joe Jonas at that time.

2016 To 2017: Jordan Clarkson And A$AP Rocky

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reportedly had a months-long romance with NBA player Jordan Clarkson in early 2016. It didn’t last but a source said that they were “super into each other…He is super sweet and a total gentleman and Kendall loves that.”

In August 2016, rumors came out that Jenner was dating A$AP Rocky. They were spotted together at Coachella in April 2017 and attended the Met Gala the following month. During the event, the rapper was photographed grabbing Jenner’s butt.

2017 To 2019: Blake Griffin And Ben Simmons

In September 2017, the model and Blake Griffin started dating, shortly after the NBA player broke up with his fiancée Brynn Cameron (with whom he has two kids). Early the following year, Cameron filed a lawsuit against Griffin. Court documents revealed she partially blamed Jenner for the split.

When the fling with Griffin ended, the KUWTK alum moved on to another NBA player, Ben Simmons. It started in May 2018 and lasted until May 2019. There were reports that they rented a house together and traveled to Mexico with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

2020 To 2021: Devin Booker

Rumors of a romance between Jenner and NBA player Devin Booker started in April 2020 when they went on a road trip together from LA to Sedona, Arizona. A source told People at that time, “Devin is very sweet to her. He spends a lot of time with Kendall's family and friends too. They seem to be on the same page. They haven't been working lately and have been able to enjoy quiet beach outings and dinners instead. They both seem to enjoy the quiet time together.”

On Valentine’s Day in 2021, they made their relationship Instagram official when Jenner posted a photo of them cuddling on a kitchen countertop.

