Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter Impresses In $1,800 Gucci Coat

Kourtney Kardashian is in selfie mode with 9-year-old daughter Penelope, and it's $1,800 Gucci for the E! star's eldest child. Posting shortly before Christmas and to Instagram, the 42-year-old reality star sent out mommy-and-me vibes with Penelope, quickly making headlines as media outlets documented the designer gear.

Kourtney, fresh from releasing a Christmas single with husband-to-be Travis Barker, gained over 1.6 million likes for the photos, and it was "PandKourt" action in the caption as the Poosh founder showed off with Penelope.