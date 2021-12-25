Miley Cyrus Counts Down Til Her Must-Watch New Year’s Eve Party

Christmas time means less than a week till the New Year, and in Miley Cyrus’ case, the CBS NYE party. The 29-year-old rockstar will host the annual New Year’s Eve gig alongside Pete Davidson next week, and she’s thrilled. Since her announcement, the Prisoners singer started a countdown to the main event, which she calls “COUNTDOWN till the COUNTDOWN.”

She’s been sharing throwback videos of her performances with her 155 million Instagram followers to amp up the holiday cheer, and these posts take us back to times we didn’t realize we missed so much.