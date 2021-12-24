Natalya and Becky Lynch: Best of Friends, Foes, or Something In Between?

Both Natalya and Becky Lynch started their pro-wrestling careers in the early 2000s. During the early parts of their careers, they struck up a friendship. Lynch often worked in Canada with Natalya and they also toured together in Japan.

During an interview leading up to the SummerSlam 2019 clash, Lynch spoke about the bond they formed during those early days.

“We’ve known each other for 14 years. I had my first tour with Nattie 14 years ago in Japan," Lynch said. "Before that, I met her, I think in September in Canada and we’ve got through a lot. We were the closest of friends."

As the early 2000s moved into the mid-2000s, however, their careers veered away from each other. For Becky, it seemed as though her career might be over altogether. Scroll down to learn more.