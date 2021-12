Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson will be hosting a New Year's Eve party set to air on live on NBC and Peacock, the network's streaming service, on Friday, December 31, starting at 10:30 p.m. and continuing until 12:30 a.m. on January 1.

"Honestly, I think people should watch this New Year's Eve show because it's going be something that's traditional, but we're doing to do it untraditionally," Cyrus tells Davidson in a sneak peek shared by E! News on December 23.