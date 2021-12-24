NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Should Strongly Consider Trading For Jerami Grant

The Minnesota Timberwolves headed into the 2021-22 NBA season with the goal of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title. However, despite having the young star trio of Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell, and Anthony Edwards, the Timberwolves aren't considered a legitimate title contender in the league. As of now, they are out of the playoff race, sitting in the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference with a 15-16 record.

If they are serious about achieving their main goal, the Timberwolves should find a way to further improve their roster before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Jerami Grant To Minnesota Timberwolves

One of the most intriguing trade deadline targets for the Timberwolves is veteran small forward Jerami Grant of the Detroit Pistons. According to Brooks Davis of Zone Coverage, the Timberwolves should strongly consider trading for Grant this season.

"With whispers that the Minnesota Timberwolves are interested in trading for a starting-caliber big at the upcoming trade deadline, it makes sense to take a look at trading for Grant," Davis wrote. "Yes, Grant isn’t exactly “big” – he weighs only 210 pounds. At least not for a traditional NBA four. But in today’s game, a player’s size doesn’t necessarily define their position."

Is Jerami Grant Available?

Unlike other big names who are linked to the Timberwolves, Grant is highly expected to be available on the market before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. The Pistons may have hesitated to move Grant during the 2021 NBA offseason but with the significant age gap between him and the Pistons' young core of Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, and Isaiah Stewart, Sham Charania of The Athletic revealed that they are now "open to a possible deal" involving the veteran small forward.

However, the Timberwolves and other interested teams should be prepared to offer him a massive contract extension in the summer of 2022.

Jerami Grant's On-Court Impact On Timberwolves

Grant may not be a legitimate superstar, but he would still be an incredible addition to the Timberwolves. His potential arrival in Minnesota would help them improve their offensive and defensive efficiencies that currently rank 23rd and 12th in the league, respectively, according to ESPN.

Grant would give the Timberwolves a very reliable fourth-scoring option behind Towns, Edwards, and Russell, a great rebounder, lockdown defender, and floor-spacer. This season, he's averaging 20.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, and 1.1 steals while shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 33.1 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Proposed Trade To Acquire Jerami Grant

In an article, Sean Corp of SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Timberwolves to acquire Grant from the Pistons without giving up Towns, Edwards, or Russell. In the proposed trade scenario, the Timberwolves would be sending a trade package including Taurean Prince, Jake Layman, a 2022 first-round pick, and a 2024 first-round pick to the Pistons in exchange for Grant.

Acquiring two first-round picks for Grant would be a great move for the Pistons, especially knowing that they are still in the initial phase of the rebuilding process. If they feel that they don't have any use for Prince and Layman, they could simply let them walk away when they become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

