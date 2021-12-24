NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Should Strongly Consider Trading For Jerami Grant

The Minnesota Timberwolves headed into the 2021-22 NBA season with the goal of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title. However, despite having the young star trio of Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell, and Anthony Edwards, the Timberwolves aren't considered a legitimate title contender in the league. As of now, they are out of the playoff race, sitting in the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference with a 15-16 record.

If they are serious about achieving their main goal, the Timberwolves should find a way to further improve their roster before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.