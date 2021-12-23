Alexandra Daddario Opens Up About Her Love For Dogs

Andrew Form is not the only love in Alexandra Daddario's life. The 52-year-old movie producer, who proposed to the 35-year-old White Lotus star earlier this month, shares her affections with the actress' multiple dogs.
Daddario, who is a major animal lover and a passionate dog adoption advocate, has at least three canine companions, who regularly turn up on her Instagram page. A scroll through her feed reveals the couple also have two cats, not to mention the countless pictures of friends' pets.
While she's a loving fur mama by all accounts, the movie star has also known terrible loss last year when her first dog, Levon, passed away. Daddario has opened up about her "obsession" with dogs on numerous occasions. Check it out below.