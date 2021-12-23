Alexandra Daddario Opens Up About Her Love For Dogs

Daddario's first rescue pup, Levon, was a sweet terrier mix she adopted from a rescue group back in 2013.

"When I was there, a woman who worked there told me I could take him for the weekend," Daddario said in a 2020 interview. "And then the second he was in my house, I fell in love with Levon and he never went back to the shelter."

Aside from popping up in about half her Instagram posts, Levon had an Instagram account of his own boasting over 41,100 followers. "Levon is definitely a huge star," Daddario said back then. "I'd be honored if he passed me in followers, I would be extremely happy for him."

Sadly, Levon crossed the Rainbow Bridge last December due to leptospirosis, with a heartbroken Daddario penning a sweet tribute to her loyal companion on Instagram.

"I really loved and love Levon. He was a very good and very funny boy. He has been there for me over the last 7 years, and is my family," she wrote, sharing photos and videos of them together.

Daddario added: "He loved me and I loved him and we were a little team." See the post below.