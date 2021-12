Miley Cyrus knows how to deliver a surprise, even if it involves a "rival brand" deal. The 29-year-old singer has made headlines throughout 2021 as luxury Italian label Gucci snaps her up for its fragrance campaigns, but it was another fashion giant getting a shout-out back in October - oh, and there was a Hannah Montana mention, too.

Posting to Instagram, the "Prisoner" hitmaker went for a leggy shot in a tiny minidress, and her LV purse came with a trip down memory lane.