Pete Davidson Was Linked to 'Meet Cute' Co-Star Kaley Cuoco Before Kim Kardashian

famous relationships
Shutterstock | 673594

Lindsay Cronin

Pete Davidson has been making headlines for weeks due to his alleged romance with Kim Kardashian, who split from husband Kanye West earlier this year.

Although the Saturday Night Live comedian has not yet confirmed the nature of his relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, nor has she, the twosome have been photographed spending time with one another regularly, which continues to fuel rumors claiming they are dating.

But it wasn't long ago that Davidson was linked to his Meet Cute co-star, Kaley Cuoco.

The Latest

Miley Cyrus And Nicki Minaj Still Feuding?

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons Addresses Comparison To NFL Legend Lawrence Taylor

NFL Rumors: Main Reason Why Deshaun Watson-To-Dolphins Trade Didn't Happen

Emily Ratajkowski Redefines Street Style In Vogue Magazine Shoot

Why January Jones And Her Unconventional Choices Keep Her Under The Spotlight

Kim Kardashian Recently Visited Pete Davidson in Staten Island

Shutterstock | 238630

Just last month, after Kardashian joined rumored boyfriend Davidson in Staten Island, and enjoyed a dinner outing at Campania’s, an insider shared details of their night with Page Six.

“Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately,” a restaurant source told the outlet in November. “It was just the two of them.”

And the outing was a low-key one, according to the source, with neither celebrity requiring security.

“They quietly were able to sneak in and out,” the source added of the private pair.

famous relationships

The January Jones-Jason Sudeikis Romance Revisited

Here's their short but sweet dating timeline.

By Fatima Araos

The Kaley Cuoco Rumors Began Earlier This Year Amid Filming on 'Meet Cute'

Shutterstock | 2914948

Back in October, prior to Davidson and Kardashian's alleged romance, he was linked to his Meet Cute cast mate, Cuoco.

According to a report from The Things, a lot of fans of the actors were hoping that the relationship rumors were true. As the outlet explained, some thought Davidson and Cuoco would make a good couple and others weren't on board with the idea, believing that they would not be a good match.

Cuoco was single at the time, having split from husband Karl Cook in September.

Insiders Offer A Glimpse Into Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s Low-Profile Romance

Kate Beckinsale’s Dating History: Marriage, Long-Term Romances And Flings

Kaley Cuoco May Not Have Been Pete Davidson's Type

Shutterstock | 3459434

Amid fans' reactions to the months-old romance rumors regarding Davidson and Cuoco, some said that while Davidson, who has been linked to a number of famous faces in recent years, including Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale, appears to like to have fun, with no plans of settling down, Cuoco seems to be much different, preferring to be monogamous and married.

Whatever the case, fans will likely never known what would come out of a Davidson and Cuoco romance now that filming has wrapped on Meet Cute.

Pete Davidson Appears to Have Eyes Only for Kim Kardashian at the Moment

Shutterstock | 2914948

Now that Meet Cute has wrapped, Davidson has more time on his hands. And, with that additional time has seemed to mean more outings with Kardashian.

Although the two remain tight-lipped about their potential courtship, an insider recently told People that they are having fun.

"She is having fun and enjoying life," their source said. "Her focus is still on her kids and work, but you can tell that she is ready to date. She is very happy and in a good place. She has moved on from Kanye and feels it's for the best."

Read Next

Must Read

Miley Cyrus Stuns Pantless With Massive Candy Bar

The January Jones-Jason Sudeikis Romance Revisited

Salma Hayek Flaunts Assets In Busty 'Politician' Look

Miley Cyrus Lifted Her Shirt In Gucci Belt

January Jones Shows Off Underwear In Slit Red Carpet Dress

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.