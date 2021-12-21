Pete Davidson Was Linked to 'Meet Cute' Co-Star Kaley Cuoco Before Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson has been making headlines for weeks due to his alleged romance with Kim Kardashian, who split from husband Kanye West earlier this year.

Although the Saturday Night Live comedian has not yet confirmed the nature of his relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, nor has she, the twosome have been photographed spending time with one another regularly, which continues to fuel rumors claiming they are dating.

But it wasn't long ago that Davidson was linked to his Meet Cute co-star, Kaley Cuoco.