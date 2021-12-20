Lourdes Leon Reveals Why She Doesn't Want To Be A Social Media Influencer

Even though Lourdes Leon has always preferred a private life, she is famous on social media for many reasons. She is known for her peculiar fashion sense and sexy persona. She has carved an identity for herself in the modelling industry.

The 25-year-old model is admired by many for her feminist views. Yet, she has also been a target of criticism for refusing to shave her armpit hair.

And last but not least, she is popular for being the daughter of American pop icon, Madonna.

In a recent interview, Lourdes — who goes by the moniker Lola on Instagram — opened up about her complicated relationship with social media and revealed why she does not want to be an influencer.

