Employers & Workers In Limbo As Biden Vaccine Mandates Face Legal Challenges

The coronavirus pandemic is not waning in the United States, and thousands of people are getting infected with the dangerous virus every single day.

In recent months, public health officials and lawmakers have pivoted away from backing lockdowns and social distancing measures to promoting vaccination.

President Joe Biden, meanwhile, has relied on executive orders to impose vaccine mandates, but he has faced strong opposition from red states, GOP politicians, and business owners alike.

Read more below about the legal fights against Biden's vaccine mandates.