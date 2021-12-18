Roman Reigns' Controversial History At The Royal Rumble: A Look Back

Roman Reigns has had some controversial moments at Royal Rumbles in the past. The first Royal Rumble match he ever participated was arguably the most controversial rumble ever as well.

In 2014, WWE fans were in love with Daniel Bryan (aka Bryan Danielson). They wanted him to win the Royal Rumble and many expected that he would. When the final entrant in the match was unveiled to be Rey Mysterio, however, the fans realized that Bryan wasn't even going to be entered into the rumble that year. They booed the rest of it unmercifully. The 2014 Royal Rumble will go down as the one fans completely rejected outright.

Roman Reigns was a member of the Shield back then. He made it all the way to the final 2 entrants in the match before being eliminated by Batista. He also eliminated a then-record 12 wrestlers. How well he did made it clear WWE saw him as a future star, but all of it was lost in the sea of boos that echoed throughout the arena.

Reigns would again hear boos in the 2015 Rumble match, only this time they were directed at him.