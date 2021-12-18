Roman Reigns' Controversial History At The Royal Rumble: A Look Back

Roman Reigns has had some controversial moments at Royal Rumbles in the past. The first Royal Rumble match he ever participated was arguably the most controversial rumble ever as well.

In 2014, WWE fans were in love with Daniel Bryan (aka Bryan Danielson). They wanted him to win the Royal Rumble and many expected that he would. When the final entrant in the match was unveiled to be Rey Mysterio, however, the fans realized that Bryan wasn't even going to be entered into the rumble that year. They booed the rest of it unmercifully. The 2014 Royal Rumble will go down as the one fans completely rejected outright.

Roman Reigns was a member of the Shield back then. He made it all the way to the final 2 entrants in the match before being eliminated by Batista. He also eliminated a then-record 12 wrestlers. How well he did made it clear WWE saw him as a future star, but all of it was lost in the sea of boos that echoed throughout the arena.

Reigns would again hear boos in the 2015 Rumble match, only this time they were directed at him. Scroll down to learn more.

Roman Reigns Booed At The 2015 Royal Rumble

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Roman_Reigns_May_2017.jpg

By the time the 2015 Royal Rumble rolled around, it was clear that WWE wanted to create Roman Reigns as the next top babyface in the company. It's a role previously played by Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, the Rock, and John Cena. The fans were not getting behind Reigns in that way, however.

The 2015 Royal Rumble would again be booed by the live fans but this time the boos were directed at Reigns. He won the Royal Rumble match, he was supposed to be a "good guy" but the fans rejected the result for the second year in a row.

WWE even had Reigns' cousin, the Rock, come out to raise his hand in victory. Surely, WWE fans wouldn't boo Roman if the Rock was raising his hand, right? Even the Rock gave the crowd a curious glance as he realized both he and his cousin were being booed by the WWE Universe.

Roman Reigns Lasts Almost An Hour In The 2016 Royal Rumble

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Dean_Ambrose_%26_Roman_Reigns_-_2013-05-21_-_01.jpg

By the 2016 Royal Rumble, WWE had been trying for 2 years to make Roman Reigns the top star in the company. Try as they might, the fans kept rejecting him as a babyface. Much like the reaction John Cena would get, there were definitely fans of his but they were drowned out by those who just wanted to boo him.

Roman entered #1 in the Royal Rumble this year and when his music hit, the fans pelted him with boos once again. He then lasted in the match for just under 1-hour, worrying his detractors that he might win the match again. He made it to the final 3 before he was eliminated by Triple H, who had entered last.

Roman Reigns Enters Last, Almost Wins 2017 Royal Rumble

Shutterstock | 564025

By the 2017 Royal Rumble, WWE had been fighting with its own fanbase for 3 years over Roman Reigns. WWE badly wanted him to be their next Rock, John Cena, or Hulk Hogan. WWE fans just kept booing him, though. In 2017, it almost seemed like WWE decided to troll its own fanbase over it.

Much like Triple H had done the year before, Roman Reigns entered this Rumble match as the last entry. The last entry is more of a heel spot than a babyface one. It's for wrestlers to gain an unfair advantage. But Reigns was supposed to be a top babyface.

Then Reigns eliminated crowd favorites like Chris Jericho and The Undertaker. Fans booed their vocal cords sore assuming Reigns was going to win the match again. Then Randy Orton came out of nowhere and eliminated him to win. Reigns had been the last person eliminated.

2017 was his 4th Rumble. So far, he had been eliminated last in 2014, won it in 2015, eliminated 2nd last in 2016, and then eliminated last in 2017. He was always there at the end for 4 straight years and it wouldn't be the last time either.

The Roman Reigns Experiment Comes To An End

By the 2018 Royal Rumble, something was changing in WWE. Roman as the top star started to feel less of a priority. That was made clear in the closing moments of the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match when Ronda Rousey came out and pointed to the WrestleMania sign. WWE had its new top babyface it was behind, and it wasn't Roman Reigns.

Reigns once again made it all the way to the end of the match, being the final person eliminated by winner Shinsuke Nakamura. Once again the crowd booed him and cheered for his elimination.

Reigns missed the 2019 Royal Rumble as he battled Leukemia for the 2nd time in his life. A month after the show he came out on WWE TV and announced he was in remission. The crowd cheered loudly at this news.

WWE had moved on to pushing other guys to that top babyface role by then. In 2020, one of those wrestlers, Drew McIntyre, would win the Royal Rumble by once again eliminating Roman Reigns last.

Come 2021, Reigns had finally turned heel. Few will question that he has excelled in the role. Now, the fans are supposed to boo him and he's great at getting them to do exactly that. He didn't take part in the Rumble that year, instead he defended the Universal title against Kevin Owens. He still holds that title to this day. He'll possibly defend it at the 2022 Royal Rumble event.

