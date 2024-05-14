Internet Slams Melania Trump's Decision to Stay with Trump, Says 'Stormy Daniels Would Never Marry Him'

The former president Donald Trump was certain that he would replace Melania Trump if she ever suspected him of being unfaithful and decided to leave. During the hush money trial, Michael Cohen—a crucial witness—made this startling admission in court as per Newsweek. Cohen said that while they were discussing the potential that Daniels may go public, he had inquired about how things were doing "upstairs" with his wife from Trump, who responded by saying he wouldn't be unmarried for long. “He goes, ‘How long do you think I’ll be on the market for? Not long," Cohen recalled Trump saying. Internet users slammed Melania for supporting Trump despite knowing that he cheated, "You simply can’t compare Stormy Daniels to Melania Trump. Stormy Daniels would never marry that piece of shit," netizens noted.

You simply can’t compare Stormy Daniels to Melania Trump.



Stormy Daniels would never marry that piece of shit. — Captain Obvious™️ (@TheFungi669) May 14, 2024

@blueman2024wyo tweeted: "Ever .. so what was Melania thinking??.?"@ZntvA agreed: "Stormy has far too much class to marry that shitstain." @csparks17 made a point: "It's called having standards." @PriscillaPoind3 reasoned: "She’s not a Russian asset either." Meanwhile, Trump has come under fire for not mentioning his wife in the Mother's Day message he posted on Truth Social. As per Newsweek, instead, the Republican leader took a bizarre stance on "Mothers, Wives, and Lovers" of his political opponents. "Happy Mother's Day to ALL, in particular the Mothers, Wives, and Lovers of the Radical Left Fascists, Marxists, and Communists who are doing everything within their power to destroy and obliterate our once great Country," he wrote.

She’s not a Russian asset either — Priscilla Poindexter, Pine Baroness (@PriscillaPoind3) May 14, 2024

"Please make these complete Lunatics and Maniacs Kinder, Gentler, Softer and, most importantly, Smarter, so that we can, quickly, Make America Great Again!!!," he added. Trump dedicated another message without mentioning Melania, "I hope that all of the incredible Mothers out there had an incredible day. You are the most special people of them all!!! Love, Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States."

JUST IN — President Donald J. Trump writes a message for Mother’s Day: "I hope that all of the incredible MOTHERS out there had an incredible day. You are the most special people of them all!!! ❤️Love, DONALD J. TRUMP, 45th President of the United States." pic.twitter.com/ndxOnp0lSg — Bruce Snyder (@realBruceSnyder) May 13, 2024

As per Reuters, although Melania has generally avoided the Trump campaign trail, she was spotted supporting him in April during a significant fundraising event in Florida when he raised $50 million. "People are just wanting change. Rich people want it, poor people want it," Trump said ahead of the event. As per The Hill, the former first lady has been limiting her presence from the political rallies, “It’s just not her comfort space,” a source said. “And I think it’s a real loss, because first ladies are typically helpful on the campaign trail with women, with undecideds, and she has a very compelling story and she’s good at telling it,” the source added.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Alon Skuy

“I respect her for not doing something she doesn’t want to do, but you have to look at it as a detriment to her husband’s campaign.” A second close source revealed further, “The campaign doesn’t ask her to be out there because they know she dislikes it. … She’s a very private person.” “If she’s not on the campaign trail now that her husband is in the middle of a criminal trial, I don’t think she’s going to do it at all,” the first source added that the former first lady “doesn’t want to be in a position where she’s asked about it.”