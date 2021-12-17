Rhea Ripley: 5 Opponents We'd Love To See Her Face

Rhea Ripley debuted in NXT in 2019 and has already had a high-profile feud with Charlotte Flair and beaten Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania. She is just getting started with her career, however. We've compiled a list of 5 opponents we would really love to see her face.

Before we begin, it should be noted that we would love to see her face Charlotte Flair yet again. Ripley never did manage to pin or submit Flair during their rivalry and there is likely unfinished business there.

Scroll down to see the first wrestler we would love to see Rhea Ripley face.

Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair On The WWE Main Roster

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Rhea_Ripley_2020.jpg

Rhea Ripley has faced Bianca Belair twice in NXT. One time Ripley successfully defended the title against her at TakeOver: Portland. That was before Belair became a top star on WWE's main roster, however. In 2021, Belair won the Women's Royal Rumble match and then headlined WrestleMania by defeating Sasha Banks for the Smackdown Women's Championship.

A match between Belair and Ripley now would pit two of WWE's top young stars against each other as they enter their athletic prime.

Scroll down to learn the next wrestler we would love to see Rhea Ripley face.

Rhea Ripley And Sasha Banks Have Never Had A Singles Match

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Sasha_Banks_May_2017.jpg

Rhea Ripley and Sasha Banks have never faced each other one-on-one. They've been in multi-person matches together and tag-team matches, but they've never had a singles match.

Sasha Banks is one of the best technical wrestlers on WWE's roster. A match between these two would steal any show it's on.

Banks is currently on the Smackdown roster while Ripley is on RAW, however, so we will have to wait until the next Draft for this to be a likely possibility.

Scroll down to learn who else we would like to see face Rhea Ripley.

Rhea Ripley vs Becky Lynch

Shutterstock | 173127184

Rhea Ripley has only faced Becky Lynch once in singles competiton. They went to a no-contest on an episode of NXT in 2019. Considering that Lynch is one of the top stars in the entire company, such a feud would help catapult Ripley up to a similar level. These two could even clash on an event as big as WrestleMania.

There are still 2 more wrestlers we would love to see Rhea Ripley face. Scroll down to see who they are.

Rhea Ripley vs Wrestlers From AEW?

There is nothing to say that Rhea Ripley will leave WWE anytime soon. At some point in her career, however, it's possible that she'll end up wrestling someone currently on AEW's roster. There are two in particular that we would like to see.

The first is Dr. Britt Baker. The current AEW World Women's Champion has become a top star over the last couple of years and would make an excellent opponent for Ripley.

The other is Thunder Rosa. A match between Rosa and Ripley could blow the roof off the place no matter what promotion it takes place in.

