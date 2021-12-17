NBA Rumors: Jalen Smith Could Headline Suns' Offer To Spurs For Thaddeus Young & Bryn Forbes

There were high expectations from Maryland product Jalen Smith when the Phoenix Suns selected him as the No. 10 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Coming off a strong sophomore year in college, Smith was considered one of the most promising big men from his draft class. Unfortunately, things didn't go well in his first two years in the NBA where he only saw limited court action after being buried in the Suns' depth chart.

This season, Smith is only averaging 3.4 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 45.5 percent from the field, per ESPN.

Jalen Smith Receiving Interest From Spurs

Smith may just be in his second year as a member of the Suns, but rumors have already started to swirl around his future in Phoenix. More than a month after they declined his $4.7 million team option for the 2022-23 season, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report revealed that the Suns are exploring trades involving Smith, with the San Antonio Spurs emerging as an early suitor.

"The Phoenix Suns are attempting to move Jalen Smith, and the San Antonio Spurs have been frequently linked as a suitor," Fischer wrote. "Phoenix is rumored to have strong interest in acquiring Thaddeus Young from the Spurs."

Proposed Jalen Smith-To-Spurs Trade

In a recent article, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report discussed how every contender in the NBA can fix their biggest problem. For the Suns to address their need for stronger scoring output in their second unit, Buckley suggested that they could offer a package centered on Smith to the Spurs to acquire Thaddeus Young and Bryn Forbes.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Suns would be sending Smith, Dario Saric, Abdel Nader, and a 2024 first-round pick to the Spurs in exchange for Young and Forbes.

Jalen Smith Starts New Journey In San Antonio

Though it won't put him closer to winning his first NBA championship title, being traded to a rebuilding team like the Spurs would make a lot of sense for Smith. Aside from a huge chance of receiving more playing time and a significant role on the offensive end of the floor, Smith would also have the opportunity to play under a legendary coach, Gregg Popovich, in San Antonio.

Smith may have failed to make an immediate impact in his first two years in the NBA, but Buckley believes the Spurs development program could get the former No. 10 pick on track.

Suns Get Two Win-Now Talents

Though it would cost them Smith and a future first-round pick, the proposed trade deal should be a no-brainer for the Suns. Instead of losing Smith in the 2022 NBA free agency without getting anything in return, the suggested trade would allow them to add two win-now talents that could make them a more competitive team in the Western Conference this season.

Young would improve the Suns' frontcourt depth. He would give them a veteran big man who's flexible enough to serve as DeAndre Ayton's primary backup or his frontcourt partner. Meanwhile, Forbes would significantly improve the Suns' bench scoring. He could also step up and join the starting lineup when Chris Paul or Devin Booker needs to rest or suffers an injury.

