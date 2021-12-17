NBA Rumors: Jalen Smith Could Headline Suns' Offer To Spurs For Thaddeus Young & Bryn Forbes

There were high expectations from Maryland product Jalen Smith when the Phoenix Suns selected him as the No. 10 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Coming off a strong sophomore year in college, Smith was considered one of the most promising big men from his draft class. Unfortunately, things didn't go well in his first two years in the NBA where he only saw limited court action after being buried in the Suns' depth chart.

This season, Smith is only averaging 3.4 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 45.5 percent from the field, per ESPN.