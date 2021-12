After a strong start, the New York Knicks are currently struggling in the 2021-22 NBA season. So far, they have lost eight of their last 10 games, sitting in the No. 12 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 12-16 record. With the way that they are playing right now, no one would be surprised if the Knicks finish the season as a lottery team.

If they are still serious about reaching the playoffs, the Knicks should strongly consider upgrading their roster before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.