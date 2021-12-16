Emily Ratajkowski Defends Massive Hat In Tiny Bikini

Emily Ratajkowski is defending the massive hat action in her latest bikini snap. The 30-year-old supermodel and My Body author might still be in the news for her headline-making new book, but she hasn't abandoned her Inamorata swim and clothing line.

Posting to Instagram this week, the "Blurred Lines" star stunned fans while stripped down to an eye-catching crushed velvet bikini, but it wasn't just swimwear as EmRata rocked a massive faux fur hat. See the photo and why Emily is explaining herself below.

It's Always Bikini Season

Scroll for the snap. It showed EmRata posing by plain white walls and popping against them while in an unusual, reddish-pink, and crushed velvet swimsuit. The mom of one, who welcomed first baby Sylvester earlier this year, was peeping her famous rock-hard abs and hints of her cleavage in the cut-out and strapless two-piece - pouting and showing off her lips, Emily also donned a huge trapper hat with major Russian winter vibes.

"Crushed velvet swim . Wednesday @inamoratawoman," the caption read.

See The Photo Below

Emily used both hands to play around with the trapper hat's ties, with a swipe right better showing off the swimwear as she posed in profile and shooting the lens down with a direct gaze. The post quickly gained a like from Dua Lipa, with TikTok star Addison Rae calling EmRata "angelic."

Emily has since swooped into her own comments, though, seemingly to clear up any confusion regarding the hat. The London-born star wrote: "(Faux fur hat)" with a heart emoji. More after the snaps.

On Bikini Culture

While EmRata was born in the UK, she was raised on the West Coast of the US. She's also opened up about swimwear culture out in California, telling Elle: "I grew up in southern California and it really was a culture of girls living in their swimsuits," the model/designer says. "Here was this real confidence, and it was non-sexual, just women doing their thing, you know?"

EmRata joins the list of celebrities with their own swimwear brands - the latest sees Kylie Jenner launching Kylie Swim.

Not Just Swimwear

Inamorata kicked off as a lingerie and swim brand, but it now retails matching sets, sweats, plus stylish dresses, ones donned by pal Kourtney Kardashian.

"Swim has always been fun. I was always a girl who collected a million bathing suits, and I didn't have a go-to swimwear company, and I didn't have a go-to underwear company. For me, that's huge. You know, even just the basic slip dresses, those are harder to find than you would think," Emily also stated.

