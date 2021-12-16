Emily Ratajkowski Defends Massive Hat In Tiny Bikini

Emily Ratajkowski is defending the massive hat action in her latest bikini snap. The 30-year-old supermodel and My Body author might still be in the news for her headline-making new book, but she hasn't abandoned her Inamorata swim and clothing line.

Posting to Instagram this week, the "Blurred Lines" star stunned fans while stripped down to an eye-catching crushed velvet bikini, but it wasn't just swimwear as EmRata rocked a massive faux fur hat. See the photo and why Emily is explaining herself below.