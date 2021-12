The Green Bay Packers are one of the hottest teams in the National Football League right now.

Even despite all the outside noise, even with the media all over Aaron Rodgers, even with no David Bakhtiari or a reliable receivers corps besides Davante Adams, they continue to get the job done and get better by the week.

However, Rodgers' toe injury continues to be a big sign of concern for Matt LaFleur, as he just won't be healthy until the end of the season.