The Texas Rangers were the most aggressive team during the first couple of days of free agency.

And, while committing $500 million in just two players hasn't always been a winning formula in Major League Baseball, the Rangers still have plenty of cash to spare.

They had one of the lowest payrolls in the Majors last season and, albeit it's unlikely that they sign any other star, they can still fill some of the gaps on their roster with what's left on the market.