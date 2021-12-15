Alexandra Daddario Hosts The Perfect Post-Quarantine 'Holiday Party'

With the holidays just around the corner, fans got some A-grade advice on how to throw the perfect post-quarantine party from none other than The White Lotus star Alexandra Daddario. Teaming up with Vogue and Grey Goose Vodka for a new ad, the 35-year-old actress coached viewers through setting up a stress-free Christmas or New Year's Eve bash, reminding everyone that all you need to have fun is some good company and some good vodka.

Scroll to see her hilariously candid ad!