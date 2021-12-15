Alexandra Daddario Hosts The Perfect Post-Quarantine 'Holiday Party'

Uploaded on YouTube by Grey Goose Vodka on November 22, the ad was also shared on Alexandra's Instagram page the following day for her 21 million followers to enjoy.
"I can't wait to celebrate the holidays properly this year, but first I got to celebrate with @voguemagazine and @greygoose and the most fun spontaneous cocktail party you could ask for," she wrote in the caption, adding a "ViveLaVodka" hashtag.
The Baywatch actress, who just got engaged to 52-year-old horror movie producer Andrew Form, gave a sneak peek at one of her party looks from the clip in a post shared on October 16.
Rocking the glittery dress as she lay on a round, red velvet bed, Alexandra snapped a selfie in the ceiling mirror, brushing off the look as "casual" in the caption.
Since she's also played down a gorgeous vintage Jean Louis Scherrer dress as her "gardening outfit" in a more recent upload, fans were hardly surprised by her quirky sense of humor. Check out the post below.