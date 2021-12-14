NBA Rumors: Devin Booker Shares Encouraging Update On His Injury

Following a failed trip to the NBA Finals, the Phoenix Suns have once again been one of the teams to beat in the Western Conference.

Needless to say, a lot of that credit goes to young star Devin Booker, who's averaged 23.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 2.4 three-pointers per game on 45/40/85 shooting splits.

That's why having him out of the lineup with a hamstring injury has been a huge concern for Monty Williams' team, as they need their leading scorer on the court to keep the momentum going.