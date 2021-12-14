NBA Rumors: Devin Booker Shares Encouraging Update On His Injury

Following a failed trip to the NBA Finals, the Phoenix Suns have once again been one of the teams to beat in the Western Conference.

Needless to say, a lot of that credit goes to young star Devin Booker, who's averaged 23.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 2.4 three-pointers per game on 45/40/85 shooting splits.

That's why having him out of the lineup with a hamstring injury has been a huge concern for Monty Williams' team, as they need their leading scorer on the court to keep the momentum going.

Booker Says His Hamstring Feels Good

Booker, who dealt with hamstring issues last season, has missed the past 5 games.

However, there's growing optimism about his return to the floor as he's been able to shoot around and move without any setbacks:

"Hammy feels good, man," said Booker, as quoted by the AZ Central. "Just getting back right. Finally back out on the court doing some things. I've just been lifting prior to that. Feeling good back out on the court during shootaround. That's always a plus."

He Hopes To Be Back On The Court Soon

Booker won't rush his way back to the court, as soft-tissue injuries are always at a risk of re-aggravating.

But still, the fact that he's been able to get some work done is encouraging enough to make us think that he won't be out for long:

"I think once we get back to Phoenix and be able to get on the court and get some up and down and just check all the boxes," Booker added. "I've just been in shootaround and stationary shooting for the most part."

Booker Is Using LightStim To Heal His Hamstring

Booker is 100% focused and determined to help his team finish the job this season.

He even has his own rehab setup at home and, according to coach Monty Williams, he's got his very own LightStim bed to help him heal his hamstring:

"I FaceTimed with him one time at his house and his whole room was red," Williams said. "I was like, 'What are you doing?' He has one of those beds at his house that allows you to heal. He's got a whole setup at his house that some people don't even get to enjoy at a health club. He's got it at his house cause he's dedicated to staying healthy and recovery."

It's Next-Man-Up For The Suns

That's the mindset that has turned the Suns from a bottom-feeder to a team to watch in the West. They're all coming together for one common goal, and the role players are stepping up with their leading scorer on the shelf:

“Nobody should change their game based on who they’re playing with,” Williams said, per Bright Side of the Sun. “We’ve said that a number of times. In order for us to be the team we want to be, other guys are going to have to play with a great deal of confidence.”

The Suns have three more games this week and it's unlikely that Booker will suit up for any of them but he could be back in time to host the Lakers on December 22.

