Kaia Gerber's Dating History: Pete Davidson & Other Famous Names She Was Linked To

At 20 years old, Kaia Gerber is one of the world's most successful models, taking the catwalk by storm and fronting some of the most famous brands out there. While her busy career leaves little time for dating, the supermodel daughter of runway legend Cindy Crawford has been involved in four high-profile relationships thus far, adding to her notoriety.

Currently single, the Calvin Klein and Yves Saint Laurent ambassador has apparently scrubbed her Instagram of any evidence of her past romances, keeping her feed all about work, family, and her reading hobby. But knowing Kaia, she didn't do it out of spite, but rather out of her constant desire to look to the future and better herself.

Here are the famous names she's been linked to.

2017-2018: Fenton Merkell

Kaia's first rumored boyfriend was fellow model Fenton Merkell. The pair reportedly began dating sometime in December 2017 -- Kaia was 16 at the time, while Fenton was 17.

Aside from having modeling in common -- Kaia was already an IMG Model star, whereas Fenton modeled with Los Angeles management company The Dragonfly Agency -- the duo also came from celebrity parents, with Fenton being the son of British soap opera star Patsy Palmer.

In fact, Harper’s BAZAAR UK reported that Kaia and Fenton actually met through their famous moms, who became friends after Patsy left Eastenders in 2014 and moved to L.A.

“Fenton and Kaia have been close pals for a while through their mums’ friendship and in recent months it has grown into something more… It’s very early days but they have grown close and seem very happy together,” a source was telling the British Sun in late 2017.

Kaia and Fenton reportedly dated for a year and were last spotted together in January 2018. Two months later, Fenton, who doesn't have a social media presence, began romancing Lisa Rinna's daughter, Amelia Hamlin.

2019: Wellington Grant

Wellington Grant | Instagram

Kaia moved on with another fellow model and started dating Wellington Grant in February 2019. According to US Weekly, the duo sparked romance rumors after they were spotted leaving the Mercer Hotel in New York City on Valentine's Day.

While their relationship lasted only two months, Kaia and Wellington -- who were 17 and 18 when they hooked up -- were often spotted hanging out backstage at fashion shows, with the pair walking the runway together for Stella McCartney during Paris Fashion Week that March.

It seems their last public sighting occurred just one month after that when Wellington joined Kaia and her parents for dinner at Nobu, per Elite Daily.

Later that year, Kaia hinted to British Vogue that their fling was shortlived because she was too busy with her already flourishing career: "When I'm working, I don't have the energy to even flirt with anyone."

2019-2020: Pete Davidson

Shutterstock | 673594

In late 2019, Kaia shocked fans with her whirlwind romance with SNL comic Pete Davidson. The pair were first linked in October that year when TMZ published photos of them grabbing lunch at Sadelle's in NYC. By November, they were already an item, dating through January 2020.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, fans were not happy that Pete, then 26, was dating an 18-year-old Kaia, bashing the comedian on Twitter. Likewise, Kaia's parents were concerned about the relationship, particularly since Pete had a bit of a lothario reputation.

The actor had previously been involved with a slew of famous ladies, including Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale, and reportedly left quite the impression on young Kaia.

“It’s everyone’s worst nightmare scenario, especially her parents,” a source told Radar Online in early December. “Kaia’s talking about Pete being ‘The One’ and quietly telling friends she can see herself growing old with this guy and having his babies. They’re all over each other right now and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if [a pregnancy] happens sooner than later.”

According to CheatSheet, the supermodel had Instagram followers worried when she hinted at marriage and pregnancy in a couple of posts.

After the two went their separate ways when Pete took some time to "work on his mental health," a source told Page Six that Kaia found the relationship "overwhelming."

"Pete has a certain M.O. and he’s very intense to his girlfriends. Kaia is only 18 and it’s a lot to deal with.”

The model opened up about it in April 2020 during an Instagram Live with Lena Dunham, reflecting on the fact she was "co-dependent" in her relationship with Pete and it wasn't healthy.

2020-2021: Jacob Elordi

Shutterstock | 564025

In September 2020, Kaia sent tongues wagging about a possible new man in her life after being spotted with _ 2 Hearts_ star Jacob Elordi, 24, a few times. The supermodel and the Australian actor, who was previously linked to his Euphoria co-star Zendaya, went Instagram official on Halloween, dating for a year until their split last month.

In the wake of her highly mediatized tryst with Pete, Kaia and Jacob kept their love affair largely private, occasionally offering glimpses into their relationship during red carpet appearances. A match made in heaven by all accounts, the pair even got the blessing of Kaia's parents, with an insider telling US Weekly earlier this April that Cindy and Rande Gerber "adore Jacob and think he’s a great match for Kaia," via Life & Style.

“It was like the universe brought them together! They’re both models, modeled for Calvin Klein — very into fashion, of course,” said the source. “They love going shopping together and even working out together. They’re truly some of the kindest people you will meet.”

The former couple, who even have an Instagram fan account dedicated to documenting their romance under the handle "kelordi_official", reportedly broke up due to conflicting work schedules.

“Their schedules conflicted, they weren’t spending much time together,” an insider told In Touch. “It seemed like they were going backward instead of forward and that’s why it wasn’t working.”

