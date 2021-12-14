Kaia Gerber's Dating History: Pete Davidson & Other Famous Names She Was Linked To

In late 2019, Kaia shocked fans with her whirlwind romance with SNL comic Pete Davidson. The pair were first linked in October that year when TMZ published photos of them grabbing lunch at Sadelle's in NYC. By November, they were already an item, dating through January 2020.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, fans were not happy that Pete, then 26, was dating an 18-year-old Kaia, bashing the comedian on Twitter. Likewise, Kaia's parents were concerned about the relationship, particularly since Pete had a bit of a lothario reputation.

The actor had previously been involved with a slew of famous ladies, including Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale, and reportedly left quite the impression on young Kaia.

“It’s everyone’s worst nightmare scenario, especially her parents,” a source told Radar Online in early December. “Kaia’s talking about Pete being ‘The One’ and quietly telling friends she can see herself growing old with this guy and having his babies. They’re all over each other right now and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if [a pregnancy] happens sooner than later.”

According to CheatSheet, the supermodel had Instagram followers worried when she hinted at marriage and pregnancy in a couple of posts.

After the two went their separate ways when Pete took some time to "work on his mental health," a source told Page Six that Kaia found the relationship "overwhelming."

"Pete has a certain M.O. and he’s very intense to his girlfriends. Kaia is only 18 and it’s a lot to deal with.”

The model opened up about it in April 2020 during an Instagram Live with Lena Dunham, reflecting on the fact she was "co-dependent" in her relationship with Pete and it wasn't healthy.