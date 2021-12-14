How Miley Cyrus Built Her $160 Million Fortune

Shutterstock | 673594

She's been working since she was 10 and has launched a successful solo career at 15, so there's no wonder that Miley Cyrus is one of the best-paid young artists out there. From platinum-selling albums to sold-out tours, chart-topping hits, movie deals, and endorsements, the Tennesse-born superstar, who celebrated her 29th birthday on November 23, has amassed an estimated net worth of $160 million.

Making her acting debut in her father, Billy Ray Cyrus', 2003 Doc series, Miley organically transitioned from a TV career to music, going on to sell 20 million albums and 55 million singles as of 2020, per The Things. She's also dabbled in fashion and made guest appearances in wildly popular streaming series.

Here's how the film and pop star built her fortune.

'Hannah Montana': $15,000 Per Episode

Shutterstock | 2914948

It's no question that Miley (born Destiny Hope Cyrus) rose to stardom after appearing on Disney Channel's Hannah Montana series. The show ran for four seasons, with the starlet reportedly getting paid $15,000 per episode.

At 14 episodes per season, Miley made roughly $210,000 per season, netting her a total of $840,000 for the whole show.

The star, who legally changed her name to Miley Ray Cyrus in 2008, used her Disney career to launch into music, with her first independent album, Hannah Montana 2: Meet Miley Cyrus (2007) going triple platinum and scoring around $10 million in sales. To this day, her debut album remains her highest-selling one.

‘The Voice’: $13 Million Per Season

Miley followed it up with Breakout in 2008, her second studio album (a certified platinum) earning around $6.2 million. The musician and actress went on to release five more albums, her latest one -- Plastic Hearts (2020) -- bringing in an estimated $25,700.

The singer and songwriter, who attributes her success to co-writing many of her hit songs, including “The Climb” and “Party in the USA,” further put her musical talents to use by joining The Voice cast in 2016, for a paycheck of $13 million per season. Miley stayed on the NBC show for two years, amounting to $26 million total.

'Bangerz' Tour: $62 Million

Shutterstock | 487966

Before her stint as a The Voice coach, Miley raked in some serious bucks with her Bangerz Tour. After her 2013 album grossed around $4 million in sales, the star made another whopping $62 million from promoting it in the Americas, Europe, and Oceania in 2014. Comprised of 78 shows, the tour was later released on DVD and Blu-ray in 2015, reeling in even more money.

Movie Deals

Shutterstock | 1092671

Miley, who's been streamed over 1.7 billion times on Spotify alone, expanded her fortune by starring in several blockbuster hits. She made her movie debut in 2008's Bolt and got her own motion picture, Hannah Montana: The Movie, the following year, going on to snag roles in prominent features, such as The Last Song (2010) and So Undercover (2012), to name a few.

The young actress is also known for guest-starring in major shows, including Amazon's Crisis in Six Scenes and Netflix's Black Mirror. In the latter, she played a pop star named Ashley O, also recording the soundtrack for her episode in the series -- which later landed on the Billboard charts. She is now the only artist to have landed songs on the Billboard charts under three monikers: Miley Cyrus, Hannah Montana, and Ashley O.

Endorsements & Clothing Line

Shutterstock | 564025

The Grammy nominee has added to her revenues by endorsing brands she truly believes in, including Converse and Marc Jacobs. She occasionally does paid ads on social media, reportedly charging up to $2 million per post. Given that her follower count on Instagram has surpassed 154 million, her rate is not quite so farfetched.

Miley also branched into fashion, launching a junior’s clothing line in 2009. Named "Miley Cyrus and Max Azria," her popular line was sold at Walmart.

