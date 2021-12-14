How Miley Cyrus Built Her $160 Million Fortune

She's been working since she was 10 and has launched a successful solo career at 15, so there's no wonder that Miley Cyrus is one of the best-paid young artists out there. From platinum-selling albums to sold-out tours, chart-topping hits, movie deals, and endorsements, the Tennesse-born superstar, who celebrated her 29th birthday on November 23, has amassed an estimated net worth of $160 million.

Making her acting debut in her father, Billy Ray Cyrus', 2003 Doc series, Miley organically transitioned from a TV career to music, going on to sell 20 million albums and 55 million singles as of 2020, per The Things. She's also dabbled in fashion and made guest appearances in wildly popular streaming series.

Here's how the film and pop star built her fortune.