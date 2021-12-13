Colleagues 'Shellshocked' After Chris Wallace Leaves Fox News For CNN

Veteran anchor Chris Wallace ended his broadcast on Sunday with a shocking announcement.

"It is the last time -- and I say this with real sadness -- we will meet like this," he told Fox News viewers.

"I want to try something new, to go beyond politics to all the things I’m interested in. I’m ready for a new adventure," is how Wallace ended his broadcast, without offering an explanation.

On Monday morning, it was revealed that Wallace left Fox News to join CNN's upcoming streaming service CNN Plus.