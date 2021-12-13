Hailey Bieber Spreads Love In Weekend Bikini

Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Rebecca Cukier

Hailey Bieber is back in her bikini and sending love across the digital space. The supermodel and wife to "Peaches" singer Justin Bieber took a break from her endless carousel of high-profile promos last weekend, posting carefree and happy beach snaps to her Instagram and even including 2018-married hubby Justin.

Hailey is currently in the news for everything from her marriage to her multiple gigs - Victoria's Secret and YSL are just a handful - but it was just smiles and sand, plus a major photo dump, in these snaps.

Big Weekend Love

Shutterstock | 242987224

Scroll for the photos. They kicked off with Hailey looking wistfully ahead from a white-sand beach - she seemed to have the place to herself. The 25-year-old beauty wore a red beach dress and printed floral outer layer, also donning a fun and knitted bucket hat while plonked on a lounger with a green towel across it.

Fans had to swipe, but they got their couples action - and some bikini shenanigans, too. The next image was an adorable close-up of Canadian Justin giving Hailey a peck on the cheek.

See The Photos Below

The Levi's spokesperson also shared a fresh-faced indoor selfie and moments with friends, then returning rather triumphantly while in a high-cut and burgundy bikini as she posed back on beach sands and backed by lapping ocean waters. All abs, golden tan, and hips, Hailey sent out a big smile as she posed with both hands to her head - her caption, meanwhile, steered clear of any words, offering just a palm tree and heart emoji.

Over 2.5 million likes have been left. Swipe for the snaps below, scroll for more.

Was Never A 'Superfan'

Shutterstock | 1486838

While 2021 sees Hailey and Justin make joint headlines for appearing to disagree - Justin wants to "squish out a nugget" soon and Hailey isn't too sure, 2019 saw the star open up on her relationship with her husband, overall.

“I was never a superfan, of him or of anyone,” she told Vogue. “It was never that crazed, screaming thing. I didn’t think about it in any kind of way except for the fact that he was cute. Everybody had a crush on him. But for the first few years we had a weird age gap.”

His 'Baby Boo'

The feature likewise gave pop star Justin the chance to gush over his wife. He told Vogue:

"Hailey’s very logical and structured, which I need. I’ve always wanted security—with my dad being gone sometimes when I was a kid, with being on the road. With the lifestyle I live, everything is so uncertain. I need one thing that’s certain. And that is my baby boo.”

Hailey and Justin tied the knot unexpectedly with a 2018 courthouse wedding, later going official with fancy nuptials.

