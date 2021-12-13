Hailey Bieber Spreads Love In Weekend Bikini

Hailey Bieber is back in her bikini and sending love across the digital space. The supermodel and wife to "Peaches" singer Justin Bieber took a break from her endless carousel of high-profile promos last weekend, posting carefree and happy beach snaps to her Instagram and even including 2018-married hubby Justin.

Hailey is currently in the news for everything from her marriage to her multiple gigs - Victoria's Secret and YSL are just a handful - but it was just smiles and sand, plus a major photo dump, in these snaps.