Miley Cyrus may have started out as a child actor but nowadays, she is focusing more on her music.

Despite having a great on-screen presence, the 29-year-old superstar, who got her big break in Disney's Hannah Montana series, seems to have put her acting career on the bottom of her priorities.

The ex-Disney star revealed a pretty good reason why she doesn't do a lot of acting jobs at present. Here's why we don't see Miley in a lot of TV or film projects anymore.