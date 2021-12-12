Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s Passion For Dancing Gets Serious

When Shiloh Jolie-Pitt went Viral for dancing to Missy Elliot’s Get Ur Freak On, we thought that was a peak moment. Alas, the oldest biological Jolie-Pitt scion isn’t stopping anytime soon. The viral TikTok was only the tip of the Iceberg because Shiloh had been taking dancing lessons long before then.

Her high profile made her keep her nose mask on during rehearsals but that didn’t deter determined fans. One TikTok user zoomed in on her in a video of the class dancing to Jennifer Lopez’s Get Right. Although she was partially recognizable in her black hoodie and shorts, you couldn’t miss her long legs.