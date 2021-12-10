Camel Beauty Pageant: 43 Contestants Disqualified Over Botox, Fillers

People usually associate the term beauty pageant with contests such as Miss World, Miss Universe, Miss International, and Miss Earth.

But in Saudi Arabia, one of the most popular beauty pageants has nothing to do with women -- it involves camels, which are an important part of Saudi culture and everyday life.

The 40-day King Abdulaziz Camel Festival takes place every year near the city of Riyadh. The breeders compete for more than $66 million in prize money, and some are willing to do whatever it takes to win.