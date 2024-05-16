Trump and His Allies Mocked for ‘Cringe’ Fundraising Plea: ‘Embarrassing, Low Quality Cult’

Social media users are making fun of Donald Trump and his supporters for a recent, embarrassing fundraising video that was shot in the courtroom where he is being tried in connection with the Stormy Daniels hush money payment. Three members of the former president's family are shown in the video: Donald, Lara Trump, the co-chair of the Republican National Committee, and Eric Trump, per HuffPost.

Imagine the idiocy of making a fundraising appeal at a courthouse where your nominee is being criminally prosecuted. https://t.co/0rayhFtuAi — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) May 15, 2024

Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy also makes an appearance, as do two GOP members of the House from Florida, Byron Donalds and Cory Mills. The ensemble performs a line-by-line plea to the audience to “stand with” and financially support Trump throughout his trial. Trump arrives behind them, accompanied by his attorney, before moving to the side and giving a thumbs up to the pitch.

The Republican Party/Trump cult has made America a global embarrassment https://t.co/taJFRnQN6t — Jeff Locker 傑夫 🦋 (he/him) (@jefflocker) May 15, 2024

Users on X, formerly Twitter quickly rushed to slam the cringeworthy fundraising plea. A user slammed, "cringe will never make anything great again:::" Another user joked, "Imagine the idiocy of making a fundraising appeal at a courthouse where your nominee is being criminally prosecuted." Journalist Mehdi Hassan slammed Trump and his allies, saying, "It’s not just a cult but it’s a really embarrassing and low-quality cult." Another user mocked, "I’m stunned that these cockroaches are able to put the bar any lower."

They look and behave like a mob crew intimidating you into donations https://t.co/lxjDLdGAo4 — Patsy "Dr. Harmony" Evans PhD 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦🟦🟧 (@HarmonyUsInc) May 15, 2024

Another user asked pertinent questions, writing, "Is this the type of cutting edge strategy they were hoping to get when they put Lara Trump in charge of the RNC? Wearing matching Trump outfits while using the mandatory Trump phrases does nothing to dispel the 'its a cult' narrative." Another user joked, "The apprentice: dictator mouthpiece edition…" A user mocked Trump's "grifting," saying, "There's nothing to see here — Just Trump taking a break from his criminal trial to do some grifting."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Curtis Means

Another user slammed Trump, saying, "OH MY GOD! @realDonaldTrump What a pack of losers begging for money! For a billionaire, you do more begging than most bums." A user took a shot at Trump and appreciated President Joe Biden, saying, "I like presidents who don't have fundraising ads filmed at their criminal trial because THEY HAVE NEVER BEEN ON TRIAL! Dark Brandon wins this round."

A user mocked the matching ties, saying, "Lol look at these f***ing losers. @CoryMillsFL I can't even comprehend. Their matching ties lol." Another user mocked, "perverse sycophants be like." A user mocked Eric not wearing the same color tie as everyone else, saying, "I see nobody liked Eric enough to call an tell him they were all wearing matching outfits for court today."

It’s not just a cult but it’s a really embarrassing and low-quality cult. https://t.co/sQz40bL3KN — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 15, 2024

Republicans and members of the GOP legislature have been showing up in force for Trump's hush money trial in recent days, per The Hill. They have stood with the former president and made statements denouncing the prosecution as political, often in ways that Trump is unable to due to a gag order. Following Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), and Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.)'s visit on May 13, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), Vivek Ramaswamy, Gov. Doug Burgum (R), Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), and Rep. Cory Mills (R-Fla.) attended last week.