Kate Hudson Set to Debut With New Music Album 'Glorious,' Internet Showers Her with Love

Looks like, when Kate Hudson picked up the mic in How To Lose A Guy In Ten Days' climax to sing Carly Simon's You're So Vain, she really wished she could make a mark with her singing talent. Don't believe it? The actor is set to carve her niche in the music industry as her debut album, Glorious is set to be released on May 17.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

The internet was full of frenzied fans when they got to know about Hudson's music album as she recently revealed she had always wanted to do it, according to People magazine. Instagram user @olivagreg excitedly wrote, "It’s all happening 😁😁" Sharing her spirit, user @ggnana17 wrote, "❤️your killing it 👏😍❤️I’m grateful you are singing 🎶 you are amazing I love your music 🎼" Netizens showered all their love and support for the actor. User @mswilson47 commented, "Yeah right!! I really liked the album a lot, but I don’t believe you did it just for yourself because you put it out." Fans shared that they are waiting for live concerts as @aliciajex wrote, "So excited for your album! My husband and I will be coming to your show on Saturday for or anniversary!!!! Can’t wait!"

The actor shared the poster of her upcoming album on her Instagram handle and captioned, "I have been waiting so long to finally say this… My album, Glorious, will be out May 17 ✨ You can listen to the first track, “Gonna Find Out,” now!!! Stay tuned for more fun announcements. Can’t wait to share all this music with you. ✨ Link in bio to pre-order." Fans thronged with great joy in the comment section congratulating Hudson. In a recent interview with People, Hudson confessed, "Music was my first love. It’s really a lifetime in the making."

Music holds a significant spot in Hudson's heart. Her breakthrough role as an actress, which earned her an Oscar nomination, came through portraying the character of Penny Lane, a band groupie, in Cameron Crowe's 2000 drama Almost Famous. Revealing how Crowe understood her passion for music, Hudson shared, "I think [he] connected with the fact that I loved music and saw that in me, but he really blew the lid open for so much music for me. I was 19, and he just filled me with all this great music that I’d never heard. That was the beginning of everything for me."

Disclosing about her album, Glorious, and what inspired her Hudson said, "I was like, ‘This is just a life well-loved.’ Through all of the highs and the lows, then all the stuff that comes with what it is to love a partner, your friends, your children . . . What a glorious thing to have so much love." According to Today she admitted to having stage fright and said, "I got very famous very young, and especially at that time, that (music) dream kind of just went to the side a little for many years. This idea that I was too afraid to share my music, was like scratching at me to say, 'Why do I have this fear? I need to put my music out in the world.' Whether people like it or not."