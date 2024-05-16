Prince William is Furious Over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Tour

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have stirred controversy with their recent visit to Nigeria, leaving King Charles and Prince William "absolutely furious," according to royal expert Tom Quinn. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in the African country over the weekend to promote the Invictus Games. As mentioned by Mirror, Despite their intentions, they have faced criticism, with some labeling the trip as an unofficial royal tour.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Jackson/

Quinn has suggested that the Prince of Wales is particularly displeased with the couple's actions. Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, Quinn stated, "William is absolutely furious and determined to find a way to stop this happening in future. Charles is said to be angrier than anyone has ever seen him."

Prince William 'furious with Harry over his royal tour with Meghan and determined to stop them' - The Mirror What on earth is his problem? Just get rid of the lot of them!! We’re paying for these over privileged spongers! https://t.co/epTKY3akq0 — Avril (@dragon15a) May 15, 2024

The source of their anger seems to stem from the reception Meghan and Harry received in Nigeria. According to Quinn, "What’s really upset the applecart is the fact that that the Nigerians treated Meghan and Harry as if they too thought this was an official tour – all the signs were there as the couple were greeted with dances, receptions, visits to schools and charities." The warm and formal welcome appeared to lend an air of officiality to the trip, something that has disturbed the senior royals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

There have been longstanding concerns within the Royal Family that Meghan and Harry might attempt to conduct themselves in ways that suggest they still hold official royal duties. Quinn believes this trip to Nigeria has confirmed these fears. "It’s as if Harry and Meghan have gone rogue – their Nigeria trip is a bold statement that they refuse to accept they are no longer working royals," he explained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

The response from King Charles and Prince William shows the deep-seated frustrations over Meghan and Harry's apparent disregard for the traditional boundaries set by their departure from royal duties. "William and Charles are scratching their heads and thinking, 'How are we going to control this nightmare situation?'" Quinn commented, reflecting the severity of their concern.

Looking back at Meghan and Harry's activities in Nigeria, it is clear why the senior royals are perturbed. Tom explained: "Everything you might expect from an official royal visit was there – the receptions, the visits to schools and charities, to wounded soldiers and the disabled. Meghan and Harry's speeches and their whole attitude have been designed to give the impression that they are still fully paid-up royals and William and his father King Charles don’t like it one bit."

For Charles and William, it’s as if Meghan and Harry are saying, 'We don’t need your permission to be working royals – we will do it on our terms whenever and wherever we like'.", Quinn said, encapsulating the root of the tension. This perceived defiance by Meghan and Harry seems to be a major point of contention, raising questions about the future dynamics within the Royal Family.