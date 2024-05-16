Jeffrey Epstein's Notorious 'Black Book' Goes Up for Auction, Exposing 221 Elite Names

The infamous 'black book' of Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier, is set to hit the auction block, allegedly bearing 221 elite names. As mentioned by IGV, it includes prominent celebrities, politicians, billionaires, and academic luminaries. Epstein's sordid tale first captured public attention in 2005 when accusations surfaced, alleging that he paid a 14-year-old girl for unspeakable acts. What followed was a harrowing cascade of revelations as more underage girls stepped forward, detailing similar accounts of abuse at the hands of the millionaire.

Despite the gravity of the accusations that poured in, Epstein in 2008 pleaded guilty to a single charge involving a lone victim, as per The Guardian. Even as he faced repercussions, Epstein's life of luxury persisted, albeit tainted by shadows of scandal. However, it was the investigative prowess of the Miami Herald that reignited interest in Epstein's misdeeds, shedding light on the scope of his abuse.

He is so gross.



Nevertheless:



"A second “black book” belonging to disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is set to hit the auction block, revealing the names of 221 previously undisclosed people.



The auctioneers, Alexander Historical Auctions, have announced… pic.twitter.com/7noWZNt9RA — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) May 12, 2024

Palm Beach Police Chief, Michael Reiter, underscored the gravity of the situation when they asserted, “This was not a ‘he said, she said’ situation. “This was 50-something ‘shes’ and one ‘he’ – and the ‘shes’ all basically told the same story.” In 2019, Epstein was finally arrested on s** trafficking charges. Denied bail and facing the specter of trial, Epstein's demise came swiftly as he took his own life in a jail cell, leaving behind unanswered questions and a trail of shattered lives.

Names I recognized in Jeffery Epstein's Black Book



Alec Baldwin

Naomi Campbell

Chris Tucker???

Michael Jackson

Joan and Melisa Rivers

Ivana Trump

Ivanka Trump

Mick Jagger

Janice Dickinson

David Blaine pic.twitter.com/sNNsQrNDFK — Thanos was right (@tdollarbaby) May 31, 2020

Yet, the saga didn't end with Epstein's death. His former confidante, Ghislaine Maxwell, faced justice in 2021, found guilty of aiding Epstein in his sordid exploits. She was sentenced to serve a lengthy prison term as a measure of closure for victims and observers alike. Fast forward to the present, Epstein's 'black book' emerges from the shadows yet again. Found by a chance encounter in the 1990s and authenticated through forensic scrutiny, it offers a glimpse into Epstein's inner sanctum, containing contact details of the high and mighty.

“[The book] contains comprehensive entries for all of Epstein’s estates, consistent with properties he owned in the mid-1990s, with details down to alarm codes and internet modem lines,” the auction house website states. “His Paris apartment, which he purchased in the early 2000s, isn’t there. Neither is his private island, Little Saint James, which he acquired in 1998.” Bill Panagopulos, owner of the auction house, tells the Daily Beast, “There are no comparables for the sale of this kind of relic. But, based on my experience, if I’m pressed to offer a price I would think it would be $100,000 (£79,368) to $200,000 (£158,736), and up.”

The anticipation surrounding the auction is palpable, with Alexander Historical Auctions poised to unveil this relic to potential bidders on May 15. When asked why someone would pay so much, Panagopulos replies, “There is so much confidential information, so much potential for new revelations within the book, that I believe there may be someone out there who will buy it simply to make it disappear.”