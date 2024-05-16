Stormy Daniels’ Husband Reveals They Both Will Likely Flee the US if Trump Wins Hush Money Trial

Stormy Daniels, the famous porn star whose name has become synonymous with controversy, finds herself once again in the spotlight. However, this time it’s not just about her past liaisons with former President Donald Trump but about her future and the potential consequences of Trump’s ongoing hush money trial. Her husband, fellow porn star Barret Blade, recently shared insights into their situation, hinting at the possibility of leaving the United States if Trump emerges victorious in the trial.

As per The Hill, Blade expressed deep concern over the hostility directed at his wife, especially from groups aligned with Trump. He slammed the abandonment Daniels faced from women’s groups and other entities that Trump has targeted. Blade’s sentiments reflect a sense of disillusionment with the current state of affairs in America, where he feels his wife is not receiving the support she deserves.

Blade remarked, “Either way, I don't think it gets better for her. I think if it's not guilty, we got to decide what to do. Good chance we'll probably vacate this country. I don't see it as a win-win situation either way. I know that we would like to get on with our lives. I know that she wants to move past this. We just want to do what I guess you'd say "normal people" get to do in some aspects but I don't know if that ever will be, you know, and it breaks my heart.”

In an interview, Blade candidly remarked on the potential aftermath of the trial, regardless of its outcome. He mentioned the likelihood of them leaving the country if Trump is acquitted, citing concerns about facing reprisals from Trump’s ardent supporters. Blade remarked, “I don't see people fighting back for her, for instance, E. Jean Carroll. Although we're super happy that everything happened for her happened... Stormy opened the door. Stormy got sued for the exact same two comments but she's gotta pay legal fees. No one wants to help her for that. Or the women's groups. She fights for women's groups all day long. I don't see anyone doing Gofundmes to try and help with her legal fees and help her,” as reported by Daily Mail.

The interview also touched upon Michael Avenatti, Daniels’ former attorney, whom Blade criticized for allegedly mishandling funds meant for her legal defense. He exclaimed, “Michael Avenatti, he did a GoFundMe to try to help her, then he ended up stealing all her money!” The trial itself has been a spectacle, with Daniels providing detailed testimony about her alleged affair with Trump and the subsequent hush money payment orchestrated by Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen. Trump’s defense has tried to undermine Daniels’ credibility, portraying him as a profiteer rather than a reliable witness. Throughout these challenges, Blade has stood by Daniels, emphasizing their deep bond and friendship that blossomed into a romantic relationship over the years.