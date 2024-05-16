Melania Trump's Reaction to Donald’s 'Impressions' of Biden Revealed at Wildwood Rally

After the scathing Stormy Daniels testimony in the Manhattan courtroom, former President Donald Trump is back on the road, campaigning and attacking President Joe Biden in his speeches. However, Melania Trump allegedly wasn't too fond of Donald's 'impressions' of Biden, as reported by the Daily Mail. In the past, Donald imitated Biden while speaking to the press and also during a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February this year, according to Newsweek. Donald, while addressing a lively crowd at Wildwood, shared that Melania is his strongest critic, persuading him to quit his impressions of Biden.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Steven Hirsch

Donald said, "I called my wife, the great first lady. I said 'First lady how great a speech was that? 'She said 'You were OK'. I said 'What's wrong?" Melania reportedly answered, "Well, you couldn't find your way off stage!" Subsequently, the former president vented his frustration over the ongoing trial that has effectively sidelined his campaign efforts. According to Politico, the rally was only the third public appearance that Donald has made since the trial began.

Donald kicked off the event by announcing his intention to not only compete in New Jersey but also Minnesota and Virginia. Thereafter, he criticized the justice system and President Biden, touching upon topics of border, windmills, electric vehicles, China, and migration. Additionally, he addressed Biden’s promise to withhold weapons from Israel to prevent an assault on the densely populated city of Rafah. According to his campaign, a staggering 80,000 supporters attended the event on Saturday, May 11.

As Donald juggles legal challenges and runs a campaign for a second term in the White House, the former first lady has chosen to maintain a low profile. Despite her absence, reports however suggest that Melania remains in good spirits. However, political enthusiasts argue that her presence in public alongside Donald would go a long way in helping him both at court and rallies. Reports suggest that Melania holds great popularity among the MAGA faithful, evident from the enthusiastic cheers that erupt from crowds whenever her name gets mentioned.

At present, Donald's 2024 campaign has garnered attention for its use of harsh words for authoritarian figures. He has consistently referred to his opponents as 'vermin' and has made statements about immigrants allegedly "poisoning the blood of the country," according to USA Today, which prompted backlash on social media. In his latest speech on Saturday, Donald said, “We have enemies on the outside and we have enemies from within. The enemies from within are more dangerous to me than the enemies on the outside. Russia and China we can handle, but these lunatics within our government that are gonna destroy our country, and probably want to, we have to get it stopped.”