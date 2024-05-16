Fans of 'Vanderpump Rules' Criticize Lala Kent for 'Insulting' Remarks About Ariana Madix

During the explosive season 11 reunion of Vanderpump Rules, Lala Kent made a stunning accusation that left fans in shock. Her remarks were a focal point of the episode where cast members gathered to address their conflicts from the past season. Kent's apparent dig at her co-star, Ariana Madix, came as she defended her friend Rachel Leviss, as detailed by The US Sun. She also publicly praised Leviss for bravely attending the previous year's reunion despite the tension. However, many fans criticized Kent, labeling her comments as "insulting" towards Madix.

One person wrote on X, "Watching Lala's seething, bitter monologue the second time around... her hypocrisy and jealousy are glaring. It's utterly insulting to Ariana and warrants the end of a friendship. #PumpRules." Another one said, "Mistress Lauren from Utah is freakin insufferable for being an apologist for Raquel Rachel. #VanderpumpRules #PumpRules." While Leviss was notably absent this season, she made headlines by filing a lawsuit against Madix and her ex, Sandoval, accusing them of spreading revenge porn. Leviss also claimed that Sandoval sent her manipulative letters while she was in a mental health facility, adding to the controversy.

Kent later opened up about the strained relationship between her and Katie Maloney. According to Kent, the rift began with a direct message that allegedly referenced her custody battle with Randall Emmett. Kent said, "You said, 'Get rid of your lawyers because what you need is a f*king therapist. You're a f*king clown.'" Maloney then responded, "I didn't say get rid of your lawyers. I didn't say get rid of them. I think I did call you a clown, but I wasn't talking about your custody battle. I think I did say I'd recommend a therapist, which I think everyone needs a therapist," as reported by Entertainment Tonight. Maloney expressed a desire for Kent to show more kindness towards Madix.

Looking ahead, Scheana Shay noted that Maloney and Kent often had off-screen conversations between takes that didn't seem to align with what was portrayed on screen. Kent said, "You and I are truth-tellers. We say shit how it is. So why when the camera goes up am I suddenly the enemy when I’m talking about the same shit we’ve spoken about on the phone?” Kent suggested that Maloney's behavior on camera was influenced by public support for Madix amid her issues with Sandoval. Later that evening, host Andy Cohen addressed the ongoing lawsuit involving Leviss, Sandoval, and Madix. Leviss alleged that the former couple had shared explicit videos of her without her consent.

Meanwhile, earlier on Tuesday, May 7, on Vanderpump Rules After Show, Kent emotionally explained why she felt deeply hurt by Madix's choice to leave Sandoval while cameras were rolling during the finale, according to US Weekly. She said, "I’m going to be real about Ariana. She coasts through every single f—king season. And we are asking you to have one conversation with Tom Sandoval — the guy you shoved down our throats for so many years." She added, "That guy, who you still live with. We are asking you to have one conversation and you can’t do that?”