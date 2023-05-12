'RHOA' Star Sheree Whitfield's New BF Martell Holt Under Shady Accusation From Co-Stars

Shereé Whitfield's fresh and new relationship is already under scrutiny on season 15 of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." It was the season 15 premiere of Bravo's hit show on Sunday. The reality celeb is in a relationship with Martell Holt, who appeared on "Love & Marriage: Huntsville."

Shereé wasn't hesitant to share some inside details about her relationship with her new beau. "Martell lives in Huntsville, Alabama, but I would love for him to move closer. Since we met, I have seen Martell every weekend," Shereé, 53, shared in a confessional. "Despite what you see on TV, he's never shown me anything but respect and I'm really happy I didn't give up on love and that I left the door open."

According to PEOPLE, even though Shereé is mesmerized by her new lover, her costar Kandi Burruss feels Martell is an "opportunist." Intrinsically, both Shereé and Martell were not happy with the comment. "I guess you forgot what opportunist was," Martell said to Shereé about Kandi. "Your husband [Todd Tucker]!"

It's not only Kandi who is apprehensive of the budding romance between Shereé and Martell. The same topic was discussed between Shereé's fellow costars Kandi, 46, Kenya Moore, 52, and Monyetta Shaw, 42. All of them alleged that Martell might be seeing other women. "The streets say he been kickin' it with some chicks in Atlanta," said Kandi, to which Kenya said, "I mean, it's a little awkward because he did lightweight try to talk to me, reaching out via Instagram." "He slid up in your DMs?" asked Kandi. Kenya then revealed to Kandi the message request she had from Martell, though by that time Martell had seemingly deleted the DM. "Should I say something to her?" Kenya asked. Answered Monyetta, "I mean, you never dated him or nothing."

Things appeared to be reaching a boiling point at Sanya Richards-Ross' Harlem Nights-themed 40th birthday party for her husband Aaron Ross. As Shereé and Martell made their appearance, Kenya asked, "Why is he here on your arm?" Kenya subsequently questioned the couple if they were "official now," leading Martell to announce they are "officially dating and all that good stuff." Witnessing Kenya's cautious facial expression, Shereé gave her a look and said, "You're up to something." Shereé added later in a shady confessional, "Kenya is so damn nosy. Stop worrying about my relationship and worry about whether [your estranged husband] Marc [Daly] is going to take Moore Manor in the divorce settlement — and hopefully he adds baseboards."

Somewhere in the episode, a few women were contemplating if they should let Shereé know that Kandi had overheard that Martell was "actually been kickin' it with" another woman in Atlanta. "Is this actually about the D? Let it be about the D," Kenya said, insinuating she wished the relationship was more sexual than emotional. "But what if it ain't just about the D?" Kandi asked Kenya wondered, "Do we say something?" "Maybe he told her already," Kandi continued, and Kenya added, "That's very possible."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paras Griffin

Monyetta revealed the gossip to Shereé before Kenya finally brought up the now-deleted DM drama. Upon asking to see the DM, Shereé called over Martell and asked Kenya to repeat what she just said. In a promo for the drama in next week's episode, Kenya was seen yelling at Martell, "I'm sorry, did you just curse at me? What did you say to this queen standing in front of you?" "Y'all tryin' to create a narrative, which is really f---ed up. This s--- happened two years ago [with Tyrone]," Shereé told the other women. Kenya then screamed at Martell, "Once a cheater, always a cheater, you f---ing piece of s---." With that, the "TO BE CONTINUED..." title card appeared and the episode ended unexpectedly.