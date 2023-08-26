Britney Spears Called ‘Toxic’ by PETA as She Buys Fifth Dog Amid Custody Battle With Ex

A fresh development is emerging in Britney Spears' life, diverting the spotlight from her complicated divorce proceedings to a new battle with the outspoken animal rights group, PETA. So, what's the cause of this latest dispute? Well, the beloved singer, known for her hit Toxic, has recently welcomed a new addition to her family: a cute all-white puppy named Snow. She joyfully introduced this adorable furry companion on social media. While Britney is beaming with happiness, PETA, on the other hand, is displaying strong disapproval.

Animal rights organization PETA criticized Britney Spears after she introduced her new pup on Instagram last Wednesday, showcasing its playful antics. Nevertheless, PETA has accused the star of making a 'harmful' decision by acquiring a fifth dog through purchase instead of opting to rescue one from an animal shelter, reported the Daily Mail.

A PETA representative told TMZ: "When influential people buy puppies, puppy mills cheer, and animal shelters watch the homeless-animal crisis get even worse. With this one cutesy post, Britney Spears has sentenced countless deserving dogs in shelters to more days without love, a comfy bed to curl up on, or a chance at real life. She could have been a force for good and adopted, but instead, she chose to be toxic, and animals will pay with their lives."

The celebrity, though, appeared elated with her latest furry companion. Her caption read: "Introducing Snow … the new edition to the family … it’s her world and we just live in it!!!" Britney permitted the dog to frolic on the bed, where it playfully maneuvered over her legs while she reclined. Afterward, Britney showcased the dog as it scampered around her feet on the floor, highlighting its petite size. She also scooped up the adorable pup in her arms and, at one point, brought it close to her phone screen to emphasize its diminutive stature.

Last week, the Daily Mail provided an exclusive report indicating that the singer had concerns about her estranged spouse, aged 29, possibly seeking ownership of their two dogs. However, a source informed TMZ on Tuesday that the couple has reached a mutual agreement to divide custody of their adopted dogs. Sam has now been granted full custody of a Doberman named Porsha, which he had given to the Piece of Me singer back in October 2021 with the intention of training the dog to provide protection.

In the meantime, Britney will retain custody of the Australian Shepherd named Sawyer, whom they adopted in March during a trip to Maui. She will also be responsible for her three smaller dogs, one of which is a Yorkie named Hannah. It remains unclear whether Snow is included among those three smaller dogs or if Britney acquired Snow after finalizing the custody arrangements. Despite the acrimonious nature of their divorce, sources indicate that Sam and Britney are content with the agreed-upon custody arrangement, as reported by The Daily Mail.

